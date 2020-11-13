5 Players to Watch in the 49ers' Week 10 Matchup at New Orleans

The San Francisco 49ers (4-5) head to New Orleans for their third road game in four weeks to take on the Saints (6-2) at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday.

The Saints are coming off an emotionally charged, perfect win over division rival Tampa Bay, while the severely undermanned 49ers were embarrassed by Green Bay.

Here are five players to watch in the Week 10 matchup:

Jamar Taylor, Slot Corner, San Francisco 49ers

It’s hard to imagine the Saints can repeat last week’s dominance. Drew Brees was outstanding, and he has the Buccaneers to thank.

Tampa Bay felt the best way to stop Brees, whose intended air yards per pass attempt is a league low 5.5, was to take away the deep ball and allow short passes.

Another perplexing flaw in Tampa Bay’s defense was their lack of man coverage and blitzes. Can you imagine if teams defended the 49ers that way?

The Buccaneers’ defense simply made no sense at all.

Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is very talented, but had the wrong game plan.

San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has the benefit of seeing how Bowles failed, and doing the (much more logical) opposite.

A few disguised pressures might force the Saints to keep Brees’ preferred targets, tight ends and running backs, in pass protection.

Expect a lot of blitzes, specifically from the elite Fred Warner and reserve slot corner Jamar Taylor.

Taylor does get burned on deep balls, but he is a decent blitzer.

Given Brees’ downfield limitations, there’s reason to believe Taylor’s coverage weaknesses won’t get exploited.

Marcell Harris (or replacement), Safety, San Francisco 49ers

New Orleans’ most important player is running back Alvin Kamara.

Kamara is more dangerous in the pass game than he is running the ball.

He has 30 more catches and 223 more receiving yards than the next closest Saint and has 17 more rush attempts than backup/co-starting running back Latavius Murray.

New Orleans also likes to involve its four tight ends, Jared Cook, Adam Trautman, Taysom Hill and Josh Hill, especially in the red zone.

With the anticipation of more blitzes and man defense, safety Marcell Harris could see a healthy dosage of one-on-one matchups.

This should draw concern given how poorly Harris played vs New Orleans last season.

He whiffed tackling Cook on the game’s first touchdown, and bit hard on play-action on Josh Hill’s score.

Harris is a capable safety. But even with Jaquiski Tartt injured, he’s not one of the team’s two best.

If it weren’t for the secret rule that Tarvarius Moore is only allowed to play against the Chiefs or Patriots, he would be a strong partner to Jimmie Ward.

But the Saints are neither of those teams. Unless Moore’s playing time finally increases, Harris would be one to target.

Ross Dwelley, Tight End, San Francisco 49ers

The highlight of the 49ers’ 2019 NFC Championship season was a tossup between Dre Greenlaw’s tackle, and Kittle’s 4th-and-2 conversion.

Kittle won’t get the chance to recreate the play of his career. Even so, the 49ers should still heavily use their tight ends.

Quarterback Nick Mullens loves throwing to them. Kittle reset the receiving record at the position in 2018 because of that.

With Mullens this season, tight ends have caught 24 of 31 targets for 302 yards, 14 first downs, and two touchdowns.

Ross Dwelley is no Kittle, but he’s serviceable. He’s averaging 10.2 yards per target and caught a touchdown from Mullens at Seattle.

In New Orleans’ two losses (Green Bay and Las Vegas), they surrendered a combined 17 catches on 21 targets for 151 yards and two touchdowns to the starting tight end. In their six wins, they’ve allowed 14 catches on 32 targets for 94 yards and three touchdowns.

By getting Dwelley involved, New Orleans’ best blitzing linebacker, Demario Davis (sack and two QB hits against San Francisco in 2019), would remain in coverage.

If the 49ers want to win, their tight ends must be good receivers and blockers.

Kwon Alexander, Linebacker, New Orleans Saints

Revenge games are always fun. The 49ers will get a double dose on Sunday with Emmanuel Sanders and Kwon Alexander.

Sanders’ role is carved out with New Orleans, but Alexander’s usage is much more up in the air.

San Francisco traded him to New Orleans last week. He didn’t get the chance to make his debut against the team that drafted him (Tampa Bay), so it will likely come against the 49ers.

How he’s used remains to be seen. Given the struggles of both Davis (57.6 PFF grade) and Alex Anzalone (62.7), it’s not out of the question Alexander plays a lot.

Alexander (55.4 PFF grade this season) had a very up-and-down 49ers tenure.

He was a key leader on the 2019 NFC Championship defense, but also missed a lot of tackles. Given his inconsistency, injuries and salary, it was no surprise to see him traded.

San Francisco knows his strengths and weaknesses. He’s not a great tackler and gets beat in pass-coverage.

There’s the potential for a lot of jet sweeps and wheel routes directed toward Alexander’s side of the field.

If active, he will get plenty of opportunities for revenge.

Taysom Hill, Quarterback/Tight End, New Orleans Saints

The Saints use multiple quarterbacks, but Brees receives almost all the snaps.

When Brees does briefly relinquish his duties, they go to former BYU quarterback turned gadget-player Taysom Hill.

Hill lines up all over the field. He has 26 rushes for 141 yards, nine first downs and a touchdown, and six catches for 74 yards and a touchdown.

When he’s under center, it’s almost always a run. He has just two passes for 48 yards.

San Francisco has been destroyed by running quarterbacks and read options. Yet, the defender that consistently made the wrong read is on the other team.

New Orleans saves Hill for important moments. If the 49ers don’t rebound, the Saints won’t reveal any trick plays. Hill’s touches would then be minimal.

If the teams find themselves in a close battle, he could be a difference maker on third downs and in the red zone.

The 49ers, Arik Armstead in particular, cannot let Hill escape the initial rush, or get to the outside on jet sweeps.

If they allow the physical, single-digit-numbered tight end to get to the outside, it would likely result in a costly, drive-extending third down conversion or touchdown.

Follow me on Twitter @Mavpallack