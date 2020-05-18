All49ers
A Healthy Willie Henry Would Give 49ers Much-Needed DL Depth

Maverick Pallack

The 49ers have a slew of unproven talent and injury-prone veterans fighting to make their roster behind their star-studded defensive line and top-two reserves. One such player is free agent signee from Baltimore, defensive tackle Willie Henry Jr. 

Constant injuries prevented Henry from establishing himself in Baltimore. He was placed on Injured Reserve twice in his three seasons, forcing the Ravens to adapt to life without him. Despite being drafted in the fourth round in 2016, and providing decent production in 17 games, Henry was expendable. 

He was cut following Week 4 of the 2019 preseason and remained unsigned throughout the year. This allowed the 49ers to swoop in and sign him to a futures deal in early February. 

The defensive lineman out of Michigan entered the NFL with high hopes. In 40 games, across three seasons under Jim Harbaugh, Henry recorded 18 tackles-for-loss, 9.5 sacks and a pick-six. This led John Harbaugh to pick one of his brother’s prized players.  

Contrary to his collegiate career, the injury bug bit Henry immediately. His rookie season ended on the Injured Reserve List before he made his debut. But in 2017, his most healthy season, he showed signs of being a quality interior lineman. In 14 games (three starts), Henry had 33 tackles, 3.5 sacks, six TFLs, 11 QB hits, two fumble recoveries and five batted passes. But multiple injuries in 2018 once again halted his development. He made just three tackles, one being a sack, in three games. 

Although injury history and reliability will surely play a factor in final roster decisions, Henry should at least have a good shot at assuming the role vacated by the retired Earl Mitchell. 

The 49ers cemented their 2020 starting defensive line when they selected South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw 14th overall. Dee Ford, Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead will round out the starting lineup while a healthy D.J. Jones will resume his nose tackle position on run-downs. 

Heading into preseason, Ronald Blair III is the top reserve edge-rusher with Solomon Thomas penciled in behind him. Yet, behind those seven is a large conglomerate of unproven or expendable talent. 

Even the two longest tenured of the group, the oft-injured Kentavius Street and Jullian Taylor, are unreliable for a full-season of production. 

A healthy Henry could provide some much-needed interior help. Kinlaw likely won’t hold the same three-down dominance Buckner did and will need time to adjust to the NFL. An extra tackle that can help in pass-rush would go a long way toward reestablishing the feared defensive front. 

Henry is running out of chances to stay healthy, and another injury for the former fourth-round pick could mark the end of the road. Yet, a strong and healthy preseason could easily make him an essential piece of the 49ers’ line rotation. 

