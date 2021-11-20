All49ers Week 11 Preview

Here's what three All49ers writers think will go down Week 11 when the 49ers play on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Waruna Perera

The Jaguars are 2-7 hosting the 49ers, who are 4-5. But this game can become uncomfortable for the visiting team. The 49ers have not played consistent football throughout the season. The defense had two turnovers against the Rams, which decided the game.

The offense operated efficiently, but did not have a spark in the passing game. With Elijah Mitchell missing at the running back position, either Trey Sermon or Jeff Wilson Jr. should carry the bulk of the workload.

The 49ers have done much better in the eastern part of the country while failing at home. Which means this game is the chance for course correction. The tricky affair does not guarantee a win for the 49ers if they do not score early in the first half.

The secondary had an excellent game last week without pass interference penalties. If the team can stay disciplined, a tightly contested win is a possibility. Jaguars will fight at their home stadium, but 49ers will prevail.

Final Prediction: 27-17 49ers win

Chuy Marquez

The 49ers are riding high after dismantling the Rams at home on Monday Night. They travel cross-country on a short turnaround to play the curious Jacksonville Jaguars, who have improved in recent weeks. The 49ers will face a tough test against a solid defense and offensive rushing attack.

The 49ers offense is facing the ninth best team against the run from a yards standpoint, so Kyle Shanahan must reinforce last week's emphasis on the run game and remain committed. Yards will be tough to come by but it will open up the play-action game and allow the 49ers to stretch the defense. I expect the 49ers offense to have a solid but not spectacular day. George Kittle will be the key in this game and sealing the edges in the run game will be the 49ers' path to victory as the Jaguars struggle with the outside run.

The Jacksonville offense has the ability to attack the 49ers defensive weakness with running back James Robinson. The 49ers have struggled against the run all season but the emergence of rookie Talanoa Hufanga will help them improve. Expect Hufanga to have a big impact in this game. Demeco Ryans will employ an aggressive game plan with different blitz packages up the middle and will sellout to stop the run, which is the primary key to victory for the 49ers.

Final Prediction: 49ers 27 - Jaguars 16

Kev Mitchell

This Week 11 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars “should” be a win and get the San Francisco 49ers back to .500 (5-5) on the season, especially if they play another complete game as they did against the Rams on Monday night.

But the Jaguars are the first defense the 49ers have played that run a true 3-4. I expect Kyle Shanahan to adjust and take advantage of that. Left guard Laken Tomlison, center Alex Mack, and right guard Daniel Brunskill will need to consistently beat their men to allow the inside zone run to be successful. On the edges, left tackle Trent Williams and right tackles Jaylon Moore (questionable) or Tom Compton will also need to be at their best to win the line of scrimmage versus Josh Allen and Myles Jack.

If the offensive line can win their individual battles and keep their men either on their side of the line of scrimmage, both the inside and outside zone will be successful for the 49ers. Tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk will also aide in the run game efficiency helping seal the edges, playing another game of “put them on their pockets.” Hello, Von Miller.

With rookie running back Elijah Mitchell doubtful, running back Jeff Wilson will see the lion share of the carries, but expect to see rookie running back Trey Sermon get carries as well. Early success in the run game will assist quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense as it will open up the play action pass and passing game in general. Another run heavy (30-40 runs) game like last week should be employed. Garoppolo will need to have another clean game and hit his layups when they are there.

So long as the offensive line holds up, not only will the run game thrive, but wide receiver Deebo Samuel should eclipse the one thousand yards receiving this season, becoming the first 49ers receiver since Anquan Boldin in 2013 to do so. In addition, Samuel should also contribute to the run game. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, Kittle, and Juszczyk, will also have opportunities to attack the Jaguars defense.

Despite the record of 2-5, the Jaguars offense can’t be overlooked. Though quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the No. 1 pick, the offense seems to run through running back James Robinson (questionable). I expect to see strong safety Talanoa Hufanga hanging out around the line of scrimmage to help limit Robinson’s effectiveness.

The Jaguars often use three, four, and sometimes five wide receiver sets, with running back Jamal Agnew as the primary threat. I expect defensive coordinator DeMeco to use a lot of zone to avoid the rub/crossing routes and dial up zone blitzes as well. Defensive end Nick Bosa should have a big game, resulting in multiple sacks and getting Lawrence off his spot forcing him into bad throws, allowing the 49ers linebackers and secondary to take advantage. Paging linebacker Fred Warner and free safety Jimmie Ward.

Don't be mistaken, though. If Lawrence has ample time to pass due to lack of pressure, he’ll give the 49ers defense fits. But contrary to popular belief and inconsistent play early in the season, I don't see the 49ers taking their foot off the gas this week, as they've finally began to hit their stride.

Final prediction: 49ers 30 Jaguars 13