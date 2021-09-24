All49ers Week 3 Preview

Here's what six All49ers writers think will go down Sunday when the 49ers play the Green Bay Packers.

Jessie Naylor

Week 3 is upon us and the San Francisco 49ers are one of just seven teams to enter the week undefeated. Can they keep it up? Headed into the season I expected this to be a one sided thrashing as the 49ers are a terrible matchup for the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay has trouble stopping solid rushing attacks, dating back to 2019. Unfortunately for the 49ers, all five of the running backs they brought into the season are banged up, and at least three will miss this tilt. Kyle Shanahan has ran a vanilla offense to this point causing me to question his play calling throughout Week 2's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On the flip side, DeMeco Ryans made veteran adjustments calling a fantastic game in Week 2. Shanahan and Ryans will need to be at their best this weekend to come away with a victory. I expect Aaron Rodgers to be pressured early and often as the Packers are missing their best player along the offensive line in David Bakhtiari, who started the season on PUP. Although this is not the blowout I initially expected, I do foresee the 49ers coming out of their home opener with a victory. Nick Bosa will be the player of the game and the San Francisco 49ers win 27 to 23.

Ben Meyerson

When the 49ers released their schedule, this surely was one of the most exciting ones on the schedule. But due to some injury, the Packers and 49ers are limping into this game with major questions in key spots.

The 49ers won't likely have any of their starting running backs available, but luckily Shanahan's scheme and the 49ers' run blocking has shown to make up for a gap in running back talent. On the flip side, the Packers are dealing with major offensive line issues and the 49ers are healthy at edge with Dee Ford and Nick Bosa both available.

The 49ers should win this game. They have a great defense and can rely on the run for ball control. Their trouble might come defending the run with Aaron Jones, as the 49ers are allowing 5 yards per carry currently. They will also have a handful dealing with Aaron Rodgers.

Niners will win, but won't cover the 3.5 point spread and will eek out this game with their run game.

Final Prediction- 49ers 31, Packers 29.

Kev Mitchell

Through two weeks of the season, the San Francisco 49ers while undefeated at 2-0 still look unsettled and have yet to click on all cylinders. Each of the two previous victories included an array of inconsistent play on offense and defense, along with key injuries on both sides of the ball as well.

This week, they will get it together.

The Packers are dealing with a few key injuries of their own. Starting left tackle David Bakhtiari and top pass rusher Za’Darius Smith are both out Sunday.

Green Bay embarrassed San Francisco last season, blowing them out 34-17. Keep in mind, due to injuries and COVID protocol, that win was against an offense led by Nick Mullens and Richie James, and a defense with no pass rush to speak of.

This isn’t just the third week of the NFL season, it’s also “shark week”, https://twitter.com/BaldyNFL/status/1198990371860164608?s=20 In the words of Carol Anne from the 1982 thriller “Poltergeist”, “They’re back!” The return of Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, along with a deep defensive line rotation that can also contribute to the pass rush is huge. I fully expect this home opener wearing the throwback Super Bowl jersey's and first game back at Levi’s in front of the Faithful to look more like the Nov. 24, 2019 meeting between these two teams when the 49ers owned the Packers to a tune of 37-8.

Despite a depleted backfield, the 49ers should still run the ball successfully, opening up the play action passing game in an offensive explosion. This will be predicated by a strong performance from the pass rush consistently pressuring Aaron Rodgers, thus limiting his time to find Davante Adams and keeping their offense off the field.

Final prediction: 49ers 34 Packers 17

Chuy Marquez

The 49ers enter Week 3 facing their toughest test of the season against a potent offense including superstars Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.

Look for the Packers to come out aggressively on the defensive side of the ball and blitz Jimmy Garoppolo early and often. The 49ers offense will sputter, but expect a big game from Trent Sherfield and George Kittle. Sherfield should be the beneficiary of at least one explosive house call and Kittle will own the Packers in the intermediate passing attack. The 49ers offense will struggle but minimizing mistakes will be their key to victory.

The 49ers defensive line will force Aaron Rodgers to deal with pressure throughout this one but expect Aaron Jones to have a solid game on the ground. The Packers will psyche themselves out and overcommit to the run early on and a late run in the second half by Aaron Rogers will keep it tight throughout. Dee Ford will come through late with a strip-sack and ice the game for the 49ers.

Final Prediction: This will be a tougher contest than anyone expects but the 49ers will edge out the Packers 26-24 to move to 3-0 on the season.

Nick Newman

This is a matchup I'm eager to be physically present to watch. Levi's Stadium will be electric Sunday night, and I expect the 49ers to translate the electricity into a victory. Like the 49ers, the Packers are dealing with their own impactful injuries. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is out, and Elgton Jenkins, who is replacing Bakhtiari, is trending towards being out as well. I see the Packers' injuries hurting their chances to win a lot more than the 49ers. It'll be a night where Aaron Rodgers gets hit repeatedly, similar to the 2019 Sunday Night Football matchup. For the Packers to win this game, Davante Adams will have to have an unstoppable performance. That is not out of the question given the injuries the 49ers' are facing at cornerback, but I think Deommodore Lenoir, Josh Norman, and most importantly, the pass rush will be able to keep Adams in check. When I say in check, I mean not single-handedly allowing him to win the game.

Final Prediction: 49ers 31 - Packers 23

Waruna Perera

Before the season began, I named this game as one of the most important matchups for the 49ers. It is the first time that fans are coming back to the Levi's stadium. After an inconsistent first two games, the 49ers have to set the tone in this game. The Packers are missing some key players on defense and offense. Nick Bosa can make a massive impact against whoever lines up on the opposite side. The game will be a true challenge for the 49ers cornerbacks against the Rodgers-Adams combination. The advantage gained with key battles might be negated due to the shaky running back core for 49ers. If the run game fails to click, the 49ers have to end as the losing side.

Final Prediction: 49ers 20, Packers 28