Are the San Francisco 49ers the Best Team in the NFL?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Sunday night football was supposed to be the start of a difficult three-game stretch for the San Francisco 49ers who played host to the surging Green Bay Packers. However, the 49ers converted the term "difficult' to easy with their 37-8 beat down win over the Packers with the entire nation watching. 

The Packers were coming off of a bye, so they were well-rested and prepared for this game. That extra time they had was useless as they had no response when the 49ers punched them in the mouth. It is another statement win for the "pretenders" known as the 49ers who widened the gap between them and the rest of the teams in the NFC. 

However, the gap wasn't just widened with the NFC, it was widened with the rest of the NFL as well. The 49ers are 10-1 and continue to stack convincing wins. It begs the question to ask, are the San Francisco 49ers the best team in the NFL?

After last night's blowout win, yes the 49er are the best team in the league. It is just hard to dispute it at this point. What the 49ers have done all season should not be minimized. To be able to continuously win with so many key players going down on both sides of the ball is incredible. They have the best defense in the league no matter who is in the lineup and the offense continues to operate methodically due to the genius of Kyle Shanahan.

The typical and lazy counter-argument to that is the 49ers have not played any strong team. Yet it never matters who they face off against because they dominate in the same fashion every time. The goal posts will continue to be shifted for this team because critics cannot stand to see a new team storm on the scene. This team is legit. They have been legit from the get-go. 

Now I know that doesn't fit the "pretenders" narrative that recklessly placed on this team, but like it or not the 49ers are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. The only teams that can challenge the 49ers are coincidentally the ones they will face within the next two weeks. The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints are right there in the top three of best teams in the NFL with the 49ers.

Of course, the New England Patriots cannot be counted out, but the way their offense has looked does not cement any confidence. 

Focusing on the Ravens, who the 49ers will visit this upcoming Sunday, they are actually quite similar to the 49ers. They want to run the football and play stout defense. Lamar Jackson also gives them a significant twist to their game as he is a matchup nightmare. Much like how the 49ers are quelling their "pretenders" narrative, Jackson is quelling the narrative that he cannot throw.

He has more than demonstrated capable of dropping pass and delivering throws for a stretch. That is what makes Sunday's matchup such a juicy one because the 49ers and Ravens are the two best teams in football right now. The 49ers had a statement win on Sunday night, but a win against the Ravens will strike the football world down like Thor's hammer. Most fans and media members alike do not want to admit it yet, but the 49ers are the best team in the NFL.

Comments (1)

Dillon88
Dillon88

This question will be answered when they play the Ravens, Saints, and Seahawks all on the road. Yes they dominated Green Bay, but these road games coming up will determine how legit they are. Super Bowl contenders absolutely, best team in the NFL, not quite sure

