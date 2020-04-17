Auburn's Igbinoghene needs time, but could be a steal in the draft

With just under a week before the 2020 NFL Draft, the 49ers are mostly projected to take a wide receiver and defensive tackle, their two most pressing needs. Yet, they’ve also been heavily rumored to trade back with at least one of their two first round picks. Acquiring second- and third-round picks, which would improve the depth on the roster, likely outweighs the extra year of control the 31st pick would provide.

If the 49ers find a way to scrounge up some second round picks, one position that would immediately benefit from a young, high-end prospect would be cornerback.

Currently, San Francisco starts Richard Sherman and Emmanuel Moseley on the outside, and K’Waun Williams in the slot. Others that could compete with Moseley include Ahkello Witherspoon, Jason Verrett, Teez Tabor and Tim Harris.

With Williams limited to the slot and Sherman entering the final year of his self-negotiated contract, the 49ers must improve their cornerback situation. Especially with Arizona acquiring Deandre Hopkins a few weeks back.

However, unlike the defensive tackle and wide receiver who needs to start day one, a cornerback would have time to acclimate before being thrown in the deep end. This allows the 49ers to go after a corner who has the tools to be great, but still is a little raw.

One player who fits that mold is Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. The former wide receiver has electric speed and is very physical. In two seasons, Igbinoghene broke up 18 passes, forced a fumble and intercepted one pass.

NFL.com praises his aggression, strength, “outstanding practice habits” and ability to disrupt a receiver’s route. Unlike some corners, Igbinoghene is a quality tackler, totaling 92 (2.5 for loss) over two seasons.

Even if Moseley or Witherspoon start to begin the season, Igbinoghene will surely see the field. Not only does he boast a 4.48 40-time that would excel as a gunner on special teams, he’s also an exceptional kick returner. Igbinoghene returned two kicks for touchdowns at Auburn, and averaged 35.2 yards-per-return his junior season.

Although he has all the tools to succeed, there are a couple knocks on Igbinoghene. First, he measured at just 5’10 at the combine. That ties him with TCU’s Jeff Gladney as the shortest in CBS Sports’ top-10 cornerback rankings.

Outside of his height, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein is concerned with Igbinoghene's lack of experience, footwork and play-recognition. The best way to fix those things involve lots of reps and a great mentor, and Igbinoghene should get both in San Francisco. Sherman, Williams, Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt all are experienced defensive backs, and would be able to help any young corner adapt to defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s zone defense quickly.

The 49ers, of course, do not necessarily have to pick Igbinoghene, or any defensive back for that matter. But a high-potential pick such as him would go a long way toward prolonging the title window.