Betting Angles for 49ers-Seahawks Contest

It's a depressing time to be a 49er fan, but that doesn't mean there's not opportunity for your favorite team to make you money and start 2021 on a positive note.

Many 49er fans are still coming to terms with not making the playoffs a year after almost winning Super Bowl LIV. Week 17 is a confusing time to be donning the red and gold with some Niner fans outwardly rooting for their team to lose to improve draft picks and others pushing hard for a Seattle upset.

Point Spread: 49ers +6

Moneyline: 49ers +220

Total (Over/Under): 46.5

Line movement

This game opened with the Seattle as a 4.5 point favorite and that number quickly rose to -6. It will be interesting to see if that number continues to rise through the key number of 6 toward 7 which is an even more important number, or if sharp bettors start to like the 49ers with the points and push the number back toward the original 4.5.

News that the 49ers would be without star players like Trent Williams, Richard Sherman, Robbie Gould, and Brandon Aiyuk have fueled the line movement. The perception that San Francisco has nothing to play for, while Seattle is fine-tuning for its playoff run is also a factor.

The total currently sits at 46.5 at some shops and 46 at others, so make sure you shop around and get the best number. Tuesday, the total peaked at 47 some places.

Trends

San Francisco is 2-6 ATS in their last eight games this year and Seattle is 4-7 vs. the number. The last five times these two teams have played, the "over" has hit.

Best Bets

Under 46.5 - I love betting unders the second time divisional opponents play each other in the same season as familiarity tends to produce lower scoring games. In this one, I see San Francisco struggling to move the ball and Seattle resting offensive starters for the playoffs after getting an early lead.

Double Result - Seattle-Seattle (-115) - This prop means that Seattle will be leading at halftime and also win the game. It's one of my top prop bets when you like the favored team because it pays a lot better than the moneyline, though you are adding increased risk of the 49ers leading at halftime, but then losing the game. I don't see that happening as the 49ers will be lacking firepower on offense and staples on defense.

First score of the game - Seattle Field Goal (+325) and Seattle Touchdown (+145) - By betting equal wagers on both of these outcomes, you're essentially betting that San Francisco will not score first. That's a good bet, because despite Kyle Shanahan's reputation of scripting genius first drives, the 49ers have struggled in this area recently. Since their Week 11 bye, the 49ers have scored first in two of their five games, and they needed help from a missed goal (Washington) and turnover on downs (Bills) to do so.

If you bet $100 on the two wagers above, the only way you lose is if there is a safety (not likely) or if San Francisco scores first. A Seattle field goal would net you $225 after losing $100 on a Seattle touchdown and a Seattle touchdown would net you $45 after accounting for your losing Seattle field goal bet.

For 49ers futures betting angles throughout the offseason, follow @tonyshealthtips on Twitter.