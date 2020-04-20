Calvin Throckmorton is one late-round lineman the 49ers should target

On Tuesday, just two days before the 2020 NFL Draft's first round, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the 49ers were looking to trade back with at least one of their first round picks.

Yet, if a trade partner doesn’t materialize, the 49ers will be put in quite the bind. Following pick 31, San Francisco won’t pick until the fifth round, putting pressure on general manager John Lynch to make the most out of his late-round picks. Despite returning almost all of their starters, the 49ers need to rebuild some of the depth that kept them afloat during an injury-plagued season.

One mid-to-late-round prospect that would fit San Francisco’s needs would be Oregon offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton. The four-year starter, lauded for his strength, durability and intelligence, would be a welcomed addition to the fraternity that is the 49ers’ offensive line.

Even though he earned plenty of Pac-12 honors while playing right tackle, his arm length and quickness likely closed the door of consistently playing tackle in the NFL. But unlike other college tackles that could make the transition to the interior, Throckmorton has an advantage.

Although mostly a right tackle for the Ducks, Throckmorton’s versatility became a key part of Oregon’s offense. With Oregon’s top reserve lineman, Brady Aiello, being a tackle, the Ducks opted to insert him at right tackle and trusted Throckmorton to move and secure both center, left tackle and right guard at times for injured teammates.

The midweek or mid-game position switch is something he excelled at with the Ducks. He allowed just one sack in his final 1,602 pass protections, which include all four line positions.

Throckmorton’s versatility and experience at changing positions mid-game, should heavily increase his draft stock. Teams should feel comfortable knowing if a starter gets hurt, regardless of position, Throckmorton can enter and at least hold his own.

A position switch could hide some of Throckmorton’s weaknesses. At the Senior Bowl, when he wasn’t able to power through his opponents, they were able to speed around him. Utah’s Bradlee Anae proved that.

But a move inside would mask the weaknesses he showed at tackle. He would be able to use his strength and balance to combat bigger and slower linemen and protect his much more concentrated zone.

A young Swiss Army Knife reserve offensive lineman like Throckmorton also would free up a roster spot on game day. Teams are allowed to activate only 46 players on their 53-man roster. If one player is capable of filling playing all three interior line positions, similar to current reserve lineman Ben Garland, that would open up a spot for an extra fresh body for the defense.

Although there’s work to be done and certain limitations cannot be fixed (height/arm length), the right system would reap the benefits of this extremely versatile offensive lineman.