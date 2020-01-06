Close Game Experience Will Benefit 49ers During Playoff Run

It’s hard to replicate a playoff atmosphere. You can’t simulate a win-or-go-home scenario like the 49ers will face for the remainder of the season. There is also no real way to prepare for the emotions of the playoffs. The 49ers will have just a week to game plan against their opponent. Ultimately it comes down to which team can get hot at the right time.

The San Francisco 49ers, top seed in the NFC, hope their close game experience and recent success against potential opponents will pay dividends throughout their postseason run.

Just like every NFL team (save the 1972 Miami Dolphins), the 49ers are not perfect. They have lost three very winnable games this season. What they do have over every other team in the NFL, however, is the miraculous ability to stay in the game. They have lost three games this season by a combined 13 points. Their 160-plus point differential is best in the NFC. Essentially, when the 49ers were at their worst, they still had a chance to win the game.

On a conference call with local media, Kyle Shanahan boosted the point that close game experience does benefit in the playoffs.

“The more you can be in those games, it’s not always the most fun thing to go through every single week, but the more you can be in those the stronger it makes your team. Those are intense situations and I felt like we got that. Just looking back at our first Seattle game, we came up short in that situation and it seems like ever since then, except maybe the Green Bay game, I feel like we’ve been in a game that always comes down to the last play. I think our team’s gotten used to it."

One important factor in the 49ers’ ability to win close games (5-3 in one-score games this season) is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The never-phased gunslinger has thrived when his back was against the wall, leading his team to victory with clutch drives against Pittsburgh, Arizona, New Orleans and Los Angeles. Other clutch moments this season included a game-clinching drive at Arizona and an overtime-creating drive against Seattle.

Garoppolo might not have the playoff-pedigree of Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees or Russell Wilson, but when the 49ers need him most, he rises to the occasion. That kind of reliability from your quarterback is hard to find.

Fortunately for the 49ers, they know they can count on Garoppolo. His four comebacks are tied with Wilson and Josh Allen for most in the NFL this season. He overcame two third-and-16 plays against the desperate Rams and a fourth-and-2 at New Orleans en route to the NFC West title.

Of course, the offense’s clutch season is not all on Garoppolo. San Francisco has received heroic plays from George Kittle, Emmanuel Sanders, Deebo Samuel, Kendrick Bourne, Jeff Wilson Jr. and more.

Kittle in particular has played a pivotal role in his quarterback’s success. The All-Pro tight end has delivered throughout the season, but his best moment was when he carried multiple defenders and fought through a face mask on his game-winning catch at New Orleans.

Despite all of Garoppolo’s success in the final minutes, the 49ers would be nowhere without their defense, and as the old saying goes: “Defense wins championships.”

After showing no weak links the first eight weeks, the San Francisco defense slowly deteriorated over the final half of the season due to injuries and fatigue. The week 17 last-second win over Seattle, however, earned the defense much needed rest and an extra week of recovery for the injured Jaquiski Tartt, Mike Person, Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander.

With a close to full-strength defense, and Garoppolo under center, the 49ers should feel great (baby) about their chances.