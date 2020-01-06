49erMaven
Close Game Experience Will Benefit 49ers During Playoff Run

Maverick Pallack

It’s hard to replicate a playoff atmosphere. You can’t simulate a win-or-go-home scenario like the 49ers will face for the remainder of the season. There is also no real way to prepare for the emotions of the playoffs. The 49ers will have just a week to game plan against their opponent. Ultimately it comes down to which team can get hot at the right time.

The San Francisco 49ers, top seed in the NFC, hope their close game experience and recent success against potential opponents will pay dividends throughout their postseason run.

Just like every NFL team (save the 1972 Miami Dolphins), the 49ers are not perfect. They have lost three very winnable games this season. What they do have over every other team in the NFL, however, is the miraculous ability to stay in the game. They have lost three games this season by a combined 13 points. Their 160-plus point differential is best in the NFC. Essentially, when the 49ers were at their worst, they still had a chance to win the game.

On a conference call with local media, Kyle Shanahan boosted the point that close game experience does benefit in the playoffs. 

“The more you can be in those games, it’s not always the most fun thing to go through every single week, but the more you can be in those the stronger it makes your team. Those are intense situations and I felt like we got that. Just looking back at our first Seattle game, we came up short in that situation and it seems like ever since then, except maybe the Green Bay game, I feel like we’ve been in a game that always comes down to the last play. I think our team’s gotten used to it."

One important factor in the 49ers’ ability to win close games (5-3 in one-score games this season) is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The never-phased gunslinger has thrived when his back was against the wall, leading his team to victory with clutch drives against Pittsburgh, Arizona, New Orleans and Los Angeles. Other clutch moments this season included a game-clinching drive at Arizona and an overtime-creating drive against Seattle.

Garoppolo might not have the playoff-pedigree of Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees or Russell Wilson, but when the 49ers need him most, he rises to the occasion. That kind of reliability from your quarterback is hard to find.

Fortunately for the 49ers, they know they can count on Garoppolo. His four comebacks are tied with Wilson and Josh Allen for most in the NFL this season. He overcame two third-and-16 plays against the desperate Rams and a fourth-and-2 at New Orleans en route to the NFC West title.

Of course, the offense’s clutch season is not all on Garoppolo. San Francisco has received heroic plays from George Kittle, Emmanuel Sanders, Deebo Samuel, Kendrick Bourne, Jeff Wilson Jr. and more.

Kittle in particular has played a pivotal role in his quarterback’s success. The All-Pro tight end has delivered throughout the season, but his best moment was when he carried multiple defenders and fought through a face mask on his game-winning catch at New Orleans.

Despite all of Garoppolo’s success in the final minutes, the 49ers would be nowhere without their defense, and as the old saying goes: “Defense wins championships.”

After showing no weak links the first eight weeks, the San Francisco defense slowly deteriorated over the final half of the season due to injuries and fatigue. The week 17 last-second win over Seattle, however, earned the defense much needed rest and an extra week of recovery for the injured Jaquiski Tartt, Mike Person, Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander.

With a close to full-strength defense, and Garoppolo under center, the 49ers should feel great (baby) about their chances. 

49ers Must Limit Dee Ford’s Snap Count

Jose Luis Sanchez III

For the majority of his playing time this season, the 49ers have done a great job at not overworking Ford. Now they must take extra care with him by limiting his snap count and practice participation even further.

The Ideal Divisional Round Opponent for the 49ers

Matt Holder

While the organization will never admit to any form of cheering during the games this weekend, there is one team that the San Francisco 49ers want to play more than the rest.

Jimmy Garoppolo is Capable of Leading 49ers in the Playoffs

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Despite having zero playoff experience, Garoppolo has already been tested in plenty of playoff caliber games. Having that experience on his resume does count for something, especially when those games went down to the wire.

Jaquiski Tartt's Return Comes at the Perfect Time for the 49ers

Maverick Pallack

A lot of attention has been directed toward Kwon Alexander’s recovery, leadership and importance, but possibly just as vital to the 49ers’ success is the return of Jaquiski Tartt.

49ers set to Host Vikings in Divisional Playoff Round

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The Vikings shocked the country by defeating the Saints at the SuperDome. Now they are set to take on the 49ers in the divisional playoff round.

3 Reasons why Kyle Shanahan Deserves the Coach of the Year Award

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The 2019 season has been nothing short of stellar for the San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan is a major reason why. Now that the regular season is over with, there are cases to be made for yearly awards to players and coaches.

49ers Stock Report Going into Divisional Playoff Round

nicholasmcgee

Coming out of the bye week and into the biggest week in franchise history for nearly five years, we look at whose stock is on the up and whose stock is on the decline for the 49ers going into the divisional playoff round.

49ers: Kittle, Sherman and Buckner Earn All-Pro Honors

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The 2019 NFL All-Pro teams were announced today with three San Francisco 49ers being named to the teams. George Kittle earned All-Pro honors as the only 49er to make it on the first team.

49ers Need to Elevate Emmanuel Moseley as the Starter

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Ahkello Witherspoon has been a liability in coverage ever since he returned from injury. Starting Emmanuel Moseley over him is the best course of action with the playoffs now in motion.

49ers Open Practice Window for LB Kwon Alexander

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have opened the practice window for linebacker Kwon Alexander, who was placed on the Injured Reserve List on November 5, 2019.