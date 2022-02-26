Richard Sherman sees the 49ers as a destination for Stephon Gilmore, but do the 49ers make it a reality?

Cornerback continues to be seen as a significant need of the 49ers.

Even Richard Sherman leans that way. On his latest episode of “The Richard Sherman Podcast” he reveals that he expects Stephon Gilmore to sign with either the Seahawks or the 49ers in free agency.

“He’s been fantastic over his entire career,” said Sherman. “I look forward to seeing what market he ends up with. I expect him to go West Coast, either Seattle or San Francisco to scoop him up and him to thrive.”

That’s quite the prediction from Sherman. A prediction that probably isn’t full of fluff. The 49ers certainly wouldn’t mind a valiant cornerback like Gilmore in their ranks.

Could Stephon Gilmore actually sign with the 49ers?

Even with Sherman’s words, I still find it difficult to believe Gilmore will sign with the 49ers.

For starters, Gilmore is going to look for a lucrative contract. He wants to be cashed out, hence why he held out of reporting to the Patriots. He outright refused to give another second of his time to an organization that wasn’t going to give him the bag. So if he was willing to do that, then he’s certainly not going to accept anything less elsewhere. Now, the 49ers can afford him once Jimmy Garoppolo and his $27 million cap hit comes off the books.

But are the 49ers willing to give a good chunk of their salary cap space to a cornerback?

It hasn’t been their M.O. to do such a thing. In fact, cornerback is one of their least, if not bottom, prioritized positions. Just look at how they’ve conducted themselves with the personnel they’ve sought after in free agency and the draft. They like to go bargain bin shopping for cornerbacks.

Sherman, Jason Verrett, and K’Waun Williams are a testament of that. Never have they done anything hefty in terms of pursuit or resources for a cornerback and I doubt they suddenly start now. I’d expect a contract to be given out to Verrett before they do Gilmore.

The 49ers would be an attractive spot for Gilmore given their elite defense and Super Bowl window. But again, Gilmore wants to be thrown the bag at his feet. Will he settle to lose a sum of his cash to California taxes? It’s a big factor why so many top free agents don’t usually sign with California teams. That’s why the Rams have to trade for them to force them over and then extend them.

Given where Sherman is coming from, he could be speaking from Gilmore’s side or the 49ers or both. I’m sure he still has some ties to his former team and Sherman has always held a good community with other players. If the two sides are willing, the 49ers should make it work. An elite cornerback can have a major impact on the defense and it’s not like Ambry Thomas gives them the most comfortable train of thought.

I just wouldn’t hold my breathe on Gilmore being a realistic target in free agency.