Dee Ford Looking Forward to Facing Chiefs in Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The San Francisco 49ers are officially bound for Miami to play in the Super Bowl after demolishing the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game 37-20.

Now the 49ers are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, which should provide a riveting matchup. A matchup that has edge rusher Dee Ford ecstatic to play in since it will be against his former team for all the marbles.

When asked if he is looking forward to the matchup with the team that drafted him Ford answered, "Definitely, there is a lot of love in that building. I have a lot of love for the guys in that building. They gave me my opportunity of course. I am here with a new team. It is going to be a great opportunity, it is going to be like playing my brothers back to training camp days. It is going to be fun."

Ford is sure to be feeling slighted by the Chiefs. Although he ended up getting the contract extension he wanted, the Chiefs basically told him that he was not worth it. The Chiefs would end up trading for Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark, who they viewed as a significant upgrade.Ford will now have the chance to serve his former team a cold dish of revenge.

Kansas City traded Ford to the 49ers for a 2020 second-round pick during the offseason in March. Rather than sign him to an extension or let him walk for nothing, the Chiefs opted to trade him. Ford would then sign a five-year deal for $87.5 million.

Clearly, the trade has paid off dividends for the 49ers who are the most vaunted pass rushing defense in the league. With him in the fold, it drove the 49ers to massive success and was the direct link to a handful of wins this season.

Adding Ford to this team gave the 49ers an abundance of talent at pass rush. It made them practically impossible to consistently block because of their top of line talent.

Since Ford has deep ties with the Chiefs, there has to be some advantages for him facing off against them. However, Ford remained adamant that the advantage they have is just playing their own game.

"We just got to show up and do what we got to do. I feel like every week is an advantage for us."

The Chiefs will surely have their hands full with, not just Ford, but the entire pass rushing crew of the 49ers. If the 49ers want to defeat the Chiefs, then the pass rush will need to play a huge role as they have been for the entire 2019 season.