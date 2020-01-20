49erMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Dee Ford Looking Forward to Facing Chiefs in Super Bowl

Jose Luis Sanchez III

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The San Francisco 49ers are officially bound for Miami to play in the Super Bowl after demolishing the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game 37-20. 

Now the 49ers are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, which should provide a riveting matchup. A matchup that has edge rusher Dee Ford ecstatic to play in since it will be against his former team for all the marbles.

When asked if he is looking forward to the matchup with the team that drafted him Ford answered, "Definitely, there is a lot of love in that building. I have a lot of love for the guys in that building. They gave me my opportunity of course. I am here with a new team. It is going to be a great opportunity, it is going to be like playing my brothers back to training camp days. It is going to be fun."

Ford is sure to be feeling slighted by the Chiefs. Although he ended up getting the contract extension he wanted, the Chiefs basically told him that he was not worth it. The Chiefs would end up trading for Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark, who they viewed as a significant upgrade.Ford will now have the chance to serve his former team a cold dish of revenge.

Kansas City traded Ford to the 49ers for a 2020 second-round pick during the offseason in March. Rather than sign him to an extension or let him walk for nothing, the Chiefs opted to trade him. Ford would then sign a five-year deal for $87.5 million.

Clearly, the trade has paid off dividends for the 49ers who are the most vaunted pass rushing defense in the league. With him in the fold, it drove the 49ers to massive success and was the direct link to a handful of wins this season. 

Adding Ford to this team gave the 49ers an abundance of talent at pass rush. It made them practically impossible to consistently block because of their top of line talent.

Since Ford has deep ties with the Chiefs, there has to be some advantages for him facing off against them. However, Ford remained adamant that the advantage they have is just playing their own game.

"We just got to show up and do what we got to do. I feel like every week is an advantage for us."

The Chiefs will surely have their hands full with, not just Ford, but the entire pass rushing crew of the 49ers. If the 49ers want to defeat the Chiefs, then the pass rush will need to play a huge role as they have been for the entire 2019 season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Packers vs. 49ers: NFC Championship Preview and Prediction

A trip to Miami will be on the line when the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers in a rematch of week 12. The Packers would love nothing more than to exact revenge on the 49ers after they were handed their worst loss of the season.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55

49ers-Packers: Three Under the Radar Players who can Tilt the Balance

The NFC championship game is finally here as the 49ers and Packers get set to face off in a week 12 rematch. Both team's star players will need to shine, but it is the players who are under-the-radar that can truly tilt the balance.

Maverick Pallack

by

Footballfan55

Dre Greenlaw Reacts to the 49ers Advancing to the Super Bowl

One of the main reasons the San Francisco 49ers are advancing to play in the Super Bowl in Miami is due to the efforts of rookie linebacker Dre Greenlaw. Read more on his reaction.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Should the 49ers Have Richard Sherman Mirror Davante Adams?

Will Richard Sherman shadow Davante Adams on Sunday, or will the 49ers rely on a combination of defenders to shut down the Packers' receiver in Sunday's NFC championship game?

Maverick Pallack

by

Dr Dave

Raheem Mostert Runs Over Packers to Send 49ers to the Super Bowl

Entering the NFC championship game, there was doubt that the 49ers would be able to replicate their demolition of the Packers from week 12. That the Packers would be much more prepared in this matchup with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. It turns out that narrative was correct.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Packets at 49ers: Live Updates and Analysis

The NFC Championship has finally arrived with the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers set to battle it out to earn a trip to the Super Bowl in Miami.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions With Packers Maven

A trip to Miami to play in the Super Bowl is on the line Sunday when the NFC championship commences between the 49ers and Packers. I stepped behind enemy lines to ask five questions regarding this matchup with Bill Huber of Packers Maven.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

brobear49

Three Keys to Victory for the 49ers Against the Packers

Do-or-die is the name of the game on Sunday for the San Francisco 49ers when they play host to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship. The 49ers mopped the floor with the Packers in their initial matchup in week 12, which ended up being their worst loss of the season.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers Rounding back Into Week 12 Form Ahead of NFC Championship

When the San Francisco 49ers take the field to face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, they will do so on the back of their most complete performance since their 37-8 demolition of the same opposition in Week 12.

nicholasmcgee

Why the 49ers Will not be Overconfident in Their Rematch With the Packers

"Expect a different game." That is what Kyle Shanahan is telling his players regarding the 49ers rematch with the Packers on Sunday in the NFC championship game.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55