Despite a Few Busts, Numbers Show John Lynch is Elite at Drafting

This past April, the team had five draft selections: Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk, Colton McKivitz, Charlie Woerner and Jauan Jennings.

Last month, I predicted that all five rookies would make the initial final roster. I was wrong, as Jennings was cut. However, he did clear waivers, and is now assigned to the practice squad.

With Kinlaw, Aiyuk, McKivitz and Woerner making the 53-man roster, an impressive 87.5% of Lynch’s draft picks have made the regular-season team at one point or another.

At the moment, the only players selected by Lynch who have not made the regular season roster are Joe Williams (2017 3rd round pick), Kaden Smith (2019 6th round pick), Tim Harris (2019 6th round pick), and Jennings.

Williams and Smith will likely never return to San Francisco. Williams’ football days are completely behind him, while Smith is gearing up for his second season with the Giants.

Harris joins Jennings on the team’s current practice squad. If either Harris or Jennings, or both for that matter, get called up during the regular season, then Lynch will be among the very top of some of the most efficient general managers in regards to drafting.

Lynch is one of 23 GMs who have been controlling their team’s roster since at least 2017. Of the 23 GMs, Lynch currently ranks 8th in drafting players who have made that team’s regular season team. If both Harris and Jennings get called up this season, then Lynch would propel into the top three.

Here is a list of general managers, in terms of highest percentage of draft picks playing for that team, since 2017.

Tom Telesco (LAC): 26 / 27 - 96.3% Thomas Dimitroff (ATL): 24 / 25 - 96% Les Snead (LAR): 33 / 36 - 91.7% Brett Veach (KC): 22 / 24 - 91.7% Chris Caldwell (JAX): 30 / 33 - 90.9% Chris Grier (MIA): 28 / 31 - 90.3% John Elway (DEN): 30 / 34 - 88.2% John Lynch (SF): 28 / 32 - 87.5 % Chris Ballard (IND): 33 / 38 - 86.8% Brandon Beane (BUF): 25 / 29 - 86.2% Howie Roseman (PHI): 24 / 28 - 85.7% Bob Quinn (DET): 28 / 33 - 84.8% Ryan Pace (CHI): 20 / 24 - 83.3% Jason Licht (TB): 24 / 29 - 82.8% T-15. Steve Keim (ARZ): 24 / 30 - 80% T-15. Kevin Colbert (PIT): 24 / 30 - 80% Mike Brown (CIN): 31 / 39 - 79.5% Jon Robinson (TEN): 19 / 25 - 76% Jerry Jones (DAL): 25 / 33 - 75.7% John Schneider (SEA): 29 / 39 - 74.4% Mickey Loomis (NO): 17 / 23 - 73.9% Rick Spielman (MIN): 33 / 46 - 71.7% Bill Belichick (NE): 23 / 33 - 69.7%

This list is rather general, because as long as a player plays a single game for that given team, the GM gets credit.

For example, Pita Taumoepenu played six games for the 49ers. Even though the former 6th round draft pick didn’t really have an impact on the field, John Lynch still gets credit for the selection - simply because Taumoepenu played during the regular season.

This is what really sets Lynch apart from the other general managers.

27 of Lynch’s draft picks are still within the organization. That amounts to 84.4%.

Looking at the top seven GMs from the list above, only Telesco has a higher percentage of his draft picks, since 2017, on his team.

1. Tom Telesco (LAC): 26 / 27 - 96.3%

2. John Lynch (SF): 27 / 32 - 84.4%

3. Thomas Dimitroff (ATL): 21 / 25 - 84%

4. Chris Caldwell (JAX): 27 / 33 - 81.8%

5. Les Snead (LAR): 28 / 36 - 77.7%

6. Brett Veach (KC): 18 / 24 - 75%

7. John Elway (DEN): 26 / 34 - 76.4%

8. Chris Grier (MIA): 23 / 31 - 74.2%

A huge reason why the 49ers are as deep as they are, is because Lynch has been tremendous at drafting. Especially in the later rounds. Combining that ability with the ability to make franchise-altering trades and signing, amounts to the team being in good hands.

We’ll see if it could finally translate to a Super Bowl trophy within the next five months.

