All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Famous 49ers Fan E-40 Enjoys Super Bowl

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The 2019 season for the San Francisco 49ers has been nothing short of phenomenal. It has been a real treat to watch this team play this season, especially for Niner fans.

Seeing their team ascend from the dumps to Super Bowl contenders has given the fans an invigorating feeling. Look no further than famous 49ers fan E-40 who has been enjoying the Super Bowl that the team has been on.

E-40 is a legendary bay area rapper who is a die hard San Francisco 49ers fan. During the course of this season, he released a track called "Niner Gang" to commemorate the team this season from the love that he and the fan base has. To say he is ecstatic about today's Super Bowl matchup would be a bit of an understatement.

I had the pleasure to sit down with E-40 to get a sense of what this season has been, his background as a fan and previewing today's Super Bowl matchup. 

How does it feel seeing the 49ers back in the Super Bowl given what the team went through in the last six years?

Did you get a sense that when the 49ers were doing so poorly because of a Levi's Stadium curse when they moved to Santa Clara?

What are some of your favorite moments watching the 49ers in your life?

Where would you rank the 2019 49ers among best teams in 49er history?

Who ends up winning Super Bowl LIV?

What is one key to the game to assure victory for the 49ers and your final score?

Many thanks to E-40 for taking the time out of his day to allow me to interview him. For more on E-40, make sure to follow him on various social media platforms (Twitter, Instagram, etc.).

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers can win Super Bowl on arm of Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo has only needed to drop back 27 times in the past two games. Despite the minimal usage, Garoppolo can very well lead the 49ers to victory in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs.

nicholasmcgee

49ers-Chiefs: Three Under the Radar Players who can Tilt the Balance

Super Bowl LIV between the 49ers and Chiefs has finally arrived. The stars from both teams will garner the attention, but it is these three players who're flying under the radar that you should keep an eye on.

Maverick Pallack

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Snubbed From Coach of the Year Award

Kyle Shanahan took a 4-12 49ers team who was picking No. 2 in last April's draft to improve to 13-3 with a Super Bowl appearance. There was no better winner for coach of the year than him.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

49ers GM John Lynch Misses Pro Football Hall of Fame Final Cut

The waiting game continues for 49ers general manager John Lynch who has missed the Pro Football Hall of Fame final cut for the seventh time as a finalist.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Three Keys to Victory for the 49ers Against Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV

It has been a long, hard-fought season but the Super Bowl is finally here and the San Francisco 49ers are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Matt Holder

Stage Freight Will not be an Issue for 49ers in Super Bowl

The San Francisc o49ers have only a few players with experience in the Super Bowl, but it is not something that will be a concern for them when they take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs on the Sunday.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

nvlawman

Why the 49ers are Well-Equipped to Contain Travis Kelce

Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce will be a handful for the defense of the 49ers to slow down. However, there is a case to be made that the 49ers are well-equipped to keep him contained when they face off in the Super Bowl.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Caddy08

Catching a Cheetah: How 49ers’ Secondary Stack Up Against Tyreek Hill

Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s speed is a huge problem for opposing defenses. With the entire season on the line, here is how the San Francisco 49ers defensive backs matchup.

Matt Holder

James Jones: Keeping Mahomes in Pocket is Key for 49ers

James Jones, analyst for NFL Network, gives his take on how the 49ers can keep Mahomes in check. DeAngelo Hall also gives his input on why the 49ers will be successful against Mahomes' mobility.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Five 49ers to Watch in Super Bowl Against Chiefs

After two weeks of preparing and waiting, the 49ers and Chiefs are finally just a few long days away from taking the field in Miami with a chance to win the Super Bowl. Here are five 49ers to closely watch in the Super Bowl.

Maverick Pallack