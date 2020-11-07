Five Potential Replacements for Jimmy Garoppolo Next Season

Even with seven games left in the 49ers 2020 season, head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch will be faced with tough decisions to make with the roster this offseason. With a lowered salary cap next season, the team will have to organize their priorities and decide what is most important to make a strong run for a Lombardi trophy after what appears to be a season no one in the 49ers organization expected.

One of those decisions will be with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo helped the 49ers reach a Super Bowl appearance in the 2019 season but, after suffering a high-ankle sprain on two separate occasions, along with previous injuries and his worth as a $25 million dollar quarterback, the 49ers will have to decide what they want to do at the most important position on the football field. Especially with a $2.8 million dead cap hit if they move on from him this offseason, if the 49ers find someone who they believe is better than him, this could and probably would be the time to move on from Garoppolo.

Even though that decision won’t be made for months, Shanahan said prior to the 49ers’ 34-17 loss Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers that he has seen enough from Garoppolo to evaluate him.

“I don’t think it’s difficult for me to evaluate. I’ve got a good idea with Jimmy and what Jimmy is capable of doing, and that’s why he’s been here,” Shanahan said.

When healthy, Garoppolo is more than capable of taking this team back to Super Bowl contention. But in a division with the ascending quarterback talent of Kyler Murray and established talent of Russell Wilson, the 49ers may look at Garoppolo’s injury history and decide to move on. The best ability in the NFL is availability, and in a division where every win counts, the 49ers may look at potential replacements for Garoppolo to bring more assurance and consistency in a quarterback-driven league.

If the 49ers decide to move on from Garoppolo, here are five scenarios to look out for in the 2021-22 season.

1. Aaron Rodgers

This scenario isn’t very likely, especially with the amount of success he is having so far this season. Rodgers has 24 touchdowns and two interceptions in eight games this season and is coming off a four touchdown performance against these very 49ers. The efficiency Rodgers is showing this season is second to none, something in which he has been able to do his entire career.

There is, however, the slight chance everything blows up for the Packers and they make the playoffs and lose a game they shouldn’t have lost. If that happens, that may be the tipping point for Rodgers to say it’s time for him to pack his bags and leave Green Bay. For years, the Packers have failed to give Rodgers a second wide-receiver threat, and they didn’t draft Jordan Love in the first round just because they felt like it.

In doing so, Rodgers reuniting with the team he grew up watching would be great for both sides, as the 49ers would be immediate Super Bowl favorites if this happened.

2. The 2021 Draft Prospects

Likely to be paired with the signing of a veteran, the 2021 draft shows a lot of promising quarterback prospects. If things continue the way they are going for the 49ers, they may find themselves in a draft position from 9-18, perhaps even lower if things really blow up. They probably won’t be in a position to get guys like Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields, but Zach Wilson and Trey Lance could be in the picture, as well as Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

If the 49ers just decide to draft a quarterback and start him right away, expectations for the 49ers could be lowered, as learning an offensive system as complex as Shanahan’s takes time for many people to learn, regardless of whether they are rookies or not. This makes it very likely that if they decide to draft a quarterback for the future, a veteran would be paired with them to teach the rookie the ways of the NFL.

3. Sam Darnold

Barring a decision that emulates the Jets 2020 season or the Jets organization as a whole, Trevor Lawrence will more likely than not be the quarterback of the future for the Jets, leaving Darnold available for teams to get on their team. Darnold at 23 years old has the capabilities to become one of the best quarterbacks in the league, as his intelligence and his ability to make plays with both his arm and his legs brings promise to any organization that brings him in.

For the 49ers, bringing in Darnold would be an easier transition than most people think. Darnold is a guy that Shanahan can use and expand the playbook for as he gets more reps in the offense. It’s hard to evaluate Darnold now based on what he is surrounded with, so getting him a better team with better players will elevate the level of play of Darnold, and vice versa.

4. Matt Ryan

This seems like the most likely scenario if the 49ers decide to move on from Garoppolo. Ryan is familiar with Shanahan’s system in his days with the Falcons, being a main contributor to his best MVP season. Having someone who knows the system and has been to the playoffs in multiple seasons will be beneficial for a Super Bowl caliber roster like the 49ers have in Santa Clara. Ryan would also serve as a bridge quarterback for the next quarterback set to succeed the 49ers organization.

The one concern 49ers fans might have about Matt Ryan is his age. At 36 years old, he wasn’t the quarterback he once was, and the skill gap between him and Garopppolo isn't astounding. Nevertheless, Ryan paired up with a drafted rookie would be the most likely and arguably the best option for the 49ers going forward if they move on from Garoppolo.

5. Matthew Stafford

For an NFL fan base begging for Stafford to leave the Lions (outside of Lions fans, of course), Stafford would be the one of the most talented targets for the 49ers and one of the more realistic options next season. At 32 years old, Stafford is young enough to where the 49ers can offer a four-year deal and he would give you immediate production at a high level. Stafford can make every throw in the NFL and would give the 49ers a sense of assurance and strength at the position. Although he’s been injured in the past, Stafford’s talent is something that simply cannot be ignored, garnering the attention of an offensive innovator like Shanahan.

A trade could be in the works for the 49ers if Stafford wants to leave Detroit, and similar to if they were to pick up Rodgers, the 49ers would be immediate Super Bowl contenders with Matthew Stafford at the helm.