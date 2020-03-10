Five Under-the-Radar Free Agents 49ers Need to Retain

Signing George Kittle, DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead to new deals this offseason has been the top priority for the San Francisco 49ers.

It only makes sense to take care of their best players because of what they mean to their football team. What they accomplished in 2019 would not have become reality without their star players and coaches.

However, this was a team that was plagued by a plethora of injuries last season. It was a never ending domino effect of injuries for them. The 49ers just could not catch a break. That is what gets lost about this team. That they were able to still be dominant with so many key players in and out of the lineup.

A big reason why the 49ers hardly took a step back was because of their overlooked role-players. Players that fall under-the-radar since most people key in on the stars. Re-signing their star players isn't the only deals the Niners will be making. They will looking to bring back some of their unsung heroes as they attempt to keep the core of the team intact.

Here are five under-the-radar free agents the 49ers need to retain in 2020.

WR Kendrick Bourne (RFA)

With Emmanuel Sanders likely headed to another team in free agency, it makes the retention of Kendrick Bourne a pivotal one. The 49ers do not want to put all of the pressure on Deebo Samuel as the only returning contributing receiver. At least by bringing Bourne back, the offense will not need too much tinkering.

San Francisco will already have their issues with trying to replace Sanders who gave the passing game a massive boost. Filling that void is going to be difficult enough, so retaining Bourne needs to be one of the top priorities following their star players. Luckily, the Niners are at an advantage since Bourne is a restricted free agent. Do not be shocked if they end up placing a second-round tender on him to keep teams away from stealing him.

RB Matt Breida (RFA)

There is no such thing as too many running backs when it comes to Kyle Shanahan's system. That is why Matt Breida needs to be brought back in 2020. Despite finishing the season in a funk, Breida's talent cannot be ignored. Whatever was bugging him and hurting his performance appeared to be more of a confidence issue than anything. Remember, this is the same guy who was gashing defenses in the first half of the season.

Breida is definitely worth the money to re-sign and hope that all he needs is an offseason to hit the reset button. Where it gets tricky with him is that he is a restricted free agent. Bourne will likely garner as high as a second-round tender, but Breida came into the league as an undrafted free agent.

This may be a case where the Niners elect to use the "Right of first refusal" on him. They could also choose to let him walk and restructure Jerick McKinnon's deal. A lot of different scenarios can play out for Breida this offseason, but it would behoove the 49ers to retain him.

C Ben Garland (UFA)

When you truly reflect on the 2019 season of the 49ers, you realize that they were a top-tier team even without so many starters on the offensive line. It is because of players like Ben Garland, who filled in for Weston Richburg when he was placed on season-ending injured reserve. With Garland going forward as the starter, there was much skepticism about his ability since he was thrashed in week 10 when he subbed in for Richburg.

However, Garland turned that game into dust as he performed exceptionally well. It wasn't just his performance that was standout, but his leadership as well. Not many back up players are capable of stepping up into that role. As a center, Garland was the quarterback of the offensive line and he handled his duties strongly. Retaining him would maintain the quality of depth at offensive line for the 49ers, especially since Richburg's health will be in question in 2020.

DE Ronald Blair (UFA)

Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks lived up to the hype with so many highlights being produced. One of those highlights was from Ronald Blair who chased down Russell Wilson for a critical defensive stop. Unfortunately, the great play that Blair made came at a great cost as he suffered a torn ACL on it. Blair's season came to a halt after proving to be a solid back up.

Despite only registering three sacks, Blair's role in the defense was a perfect fit. He would rotate at defensive end in early down situations and would sub for either Dee Ford or Nick Bosa in passing downs. He doesn't have monstrous talent, but he is stout for a rotational player that the 49ers can rely upon. With Ford's health always a mystery, it make retaining Blair enticing. The Niners need to have depth their to lessen the blow that Ford leaves when/if he gets injured again.

DE Damontre Moore (UFA)

The cheapest under-the-radar free agent for the 49ers to retain is none other than Damontre Moore. Now he did not spent that much time with the 49ers last season. He appeared in only two games with them against the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers. However, he did display against Atlanta that he is someone worth keeping around. Moore showed his heart against the Packers when he played the game through a broken forearm.

Retaining him would be excellent for the Niners given the state of their salary-cap. These are the type of players that they need to go after and retain because of the value. The fact that he is an edge rusher, once again, makes it enticing for the 49ers to bring back because of Ford's questionable health.