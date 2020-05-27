All49ers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Former CFL DB Chris Edwards Could Provide 49ers a Quality Strong Safety

Maverick Pallack

While the practice squad is a common path for NFL hopefuls, time in the Canadian Football League has proved fruitful for some. Raiders safety Erik Harris is just one recent example of turning a successful CFL run into an NFL career. 

One player looking to follow in Harris’ footsteps is former CFL safety, and current 49er, Chris Edwards. After a brief preseason stay with the Raiders in 2016, Edwards was released that August. He needed to improve his overall game, and seemingly did that in Canada. 

The former Edmonton Eskimo and BC Lion defensive back totaled 112 tackles, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and a touchdown over three seasons in Canada. If Edwards can prove his production wasn’t a fluke, he could find himself on an NFL roster this fall. 

Edwards enters a crowded safety room with very little regular season defensive snaps up for grabs. Yet, with Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt both locked into the starting lineup, and having an extensive injury history, preseason opportunities should be plentiful. 

Tarvarius Moore, D.J. Reed Jr., Marcell Harris, Derrick Kindred and Jared Mayden are all competing with Edwards for those final two-to-three roster spots. Despite the high-volume of safeties on the roster, the 49ers are rather thin at strong (box) safety. 

As noted in the Kindred breakdown last week, Moore and Harris are free safeties. When Tartt was injured last season, Ward moved from free to strong safety and Harris played up top. Moore and Reed are both former corners who profile as free safeties. 

This presents the opportunity for the roster-bubble box safeties (Kindred, Mayden and Edwards), to get plenty of time on the field this preseason. 

While sharing a lot of duties in zone coverage, strong and free safeties have their own responsibilities in run and short-yardage situations. The box safety is often leaned on to defend the run. They inch up closer to the linebackers to either take on a tight end, or go after the ball-carrier, while the free safety maintains the deep part of the field. 

Now this doesn’t mean free and strong safeties can’t perform other duties. Ward’s proficiency in tackling made the transition from free to strong fairly smooth. But by finding a more traditional box safety to fill in for Tartt, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh can utilize his three talented free safeties in more comfortable roles. 

Edwards, who also played linebacker at the University of Idaho (2014-15), has the size (6’2, 215) necessary to succeed closer to the line of scrimmage. He’s a physical tackler and has the ball skills (eight forced turnovers in three CFL seasons) to succeed in both run and pass defense. 

Even if he doesn’t leapfrog Ward as the top reserve strong safety, Edwards would still be a quality special teamer. With Raheem Mostert likely starting at running back, the 49ers must revamp their special teams. Mostert was the team’s best gunner. They might not be able to replace his production one-for-one, but having more athletic, experienced tacklers like Edwards would be the best way to start. 

If Edwards can separate himself from the rest, it would further insure the 49ers’ talented defensive backfield against injury. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFC Top 5 Power Rankings

Here are the top-five teams in the NFC.

Grant Cohn

by

deep9er

How the 49ers Defense will Change in 2020

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will unveil a new version of the 49ers defense in 2020

Grant Cohn

by

Footballfan55

How the Seahawks Signing Carlos Hyde Impacts the 49ers

The Seahawks narrowed the gap between themselves and the 49ers by signing running back Carlos Hyde.

Grant Cohn

by

SB in Boise

Ranking the NFC West Teams

Which is the best team in the NFC West? Which is the worst team?

Grant Cohn

by

Daniners

Ranking the NFC West Defensive Lines

Which NFC West team has the best defensive line? Which team has the worst one?

Grant Cohn

by

Footballfan55

Five Things to Know About Brandon Aiyuk

Here are five interesting facts about 49ers rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Grant Cohn

"Award Bet" Examination: Javon Kinlaw’s DROY Odds

49ers Javon Kinlaw is a good bet to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Nick_Newman

Kyle Shanahan’s Odds to Win Coach of the Year are Not Great

Here's why Kyle Shanahan probably won't win the NFL's Coach of the Year Award in 2020.

Nicholas Cothrel

Who is the 49ers' Biggest Threat in the NFC West?

The Cardinals, not the Seahawks, are the 49ers' biggest threat in the NFC West.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Raheem Mostert's Success Hinges on Kyle Shanahan

Raheem Mostert is the 49ers' best running back, but will Kyle Shanahan give him the most carries on the team next season?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

Footballfan55