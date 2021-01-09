Former 49ers Competing in the Playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers might have missed out on the playoffs, but there are plenty of familiar faces that will be playing this weekend and the coming weeks.

Here are the former 49ers in each playoff game:

Saturday

Indianapolis Colts (11-5) vs Buffalo Bills (13-3) at 10:05 a.m.

The Colts have just one former 49er, but he’s a big one. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (2016-2019) was named first-team All-Pro on Friday. He’ll try to stop the high-powered Buffalo offense on Saturday.

The Bills have two former 49ers in backup quarterback Matt Barkley (2017) and practice squad guard Jordan Devey (2015). Neither are likely to play.

Los Angeles Rams (10-6) vs Seattle Seahawks (12-4) at 1:40 p.m.

It seems like every player San Francisco cuts ends up on Seattle. That rings true with the seven Seahawks that used to don the red and gold.

Defensive back D.J. Reed (2018-2019) leads the pack, followed by defensive lineman Damontre Moore (2019), fullback/linebacker Nick Bellore (2015-2016), guard Mike Iupati (2010-2014) and running back Carlos Hyde (2014-2017).

They also have two on their practice squad in linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong (2015-2017) and guard Alex Boone (2010-2015).

The Rams surprisingly have zero former 49ers on their roster.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) vs Washington Football Team (7-9) at 5:15 p.m.

Outside of Buckner, Washington quarterback Alex Smith (2005-2012) is probably the easiest former 49er to root for in the playoffs.

He’s accompanied on the roster by the controversial linebacker, and 2017 first round pick, Reuben Foster (2017-2018), who is on IR and won’t play.

The Buccaneers have former punter Bradley Pinion (2015-2018) and backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert (2014-2016).

Sunday

Baltimore Ravens (11-5) vs Tennessee Titans (11-5) at 10:05 a.m.

The Ravens and Titans are the least 49er-centric matchup. Baltimore’s lone representative is receiver DeAndrew White, who is on IR. White had two catches for 18 yards for San Francisco in 2015.

The Titans have backup running back Jeremy McNichols, who played two games but had zero touches for San Francisco in 2017. He’s become a change-of-pace for 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry.

Chicago Bears (8-8) vs New Orleans Saints (12-4) at 1:40 p.m.

The Bears have two former 49er practice squad players in receiver DeAndre Carter (2017-2018) and cornerback Teez Tabor (2019).

Carter is on Chicago’s active roster and has one catch for eight yards this year. Tabor is on the practice squad.

The Saints acquired linebacker Kwon Alexander (2019-2020) at the deadline, but he tore his Achilles Week 16 and will miss the game.

New Orleans boasts two more members of the 49ers’ 2019 NFC Champion squad.

Emmanuel Sanders (2019) caught 61 passes for 726 yards this year.

The Saints also have defensive end Anthony Zettel (2019) on their practice squad.

Cleveland Browns (11-5) vs Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4) at 5:15 p.m.

Defensive end Cassius Marsh (2017-2018) and his kicking sack celebration, accompany tight end Vance McDonald (2013-2016) in Pittsburgh.

Cleveland has four former 49ers in linebackers Elijah Lee (2017-2019) and Malcolm Smith (2017-2018), practice squad defensive tackle Sheldon Day (2017-2019), and cornerback Brian Allen (2020).

Bye weeks: Green Bay Packers (13-3) and Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)

Green Bay’s Will Redmond (2016-2017) was drafted in the third round by San Francisco in 2016, but never suited up. He’s played the last three seasons for the Packers and has a heavy role on defense.

The Packers also recently signed wide receiver Tavon Austin (2020), who spent the preseason with the 49ers, but was hurt and never played.

The Chiefs have former center Daniel Kilgore (2011-2017). He started 39 games for San Francisco, but is now mostly a reserve. He has started four games this year, however, including Week 17.

