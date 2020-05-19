All49ers
Going Back to Back: How Nick Bosa Can Make History In 2020

Nick_Newman

Nick Bosa’s first season in the NFL was dazzled with recognition, as he received the following awards:

  • 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year (DROY)
  • 2019 Pro Bowl
  • NFC Defensive Player of the Month (October)
  • NFC Player of the Week (Week 5 and Week 8)

Fast forward a year, Bosa has a chance to make history. If Bosa wins the 2020 Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award, he will become the first defensive lineman in NFL history to win DROY and DPOY honors in back-to-back seasons.

BetMGM currently gives Bosa the fourth-best odds to win the award for the upcoming season. The current top-five favorites are:

  • Aaron Donald +750
  • Khalil Mack +1000
  • JJ Watt +1100
  • Nick Bosa +1300
  • Stephon Gilmore / TJ Watt +1500

Clarity: You would win $13 for every $1 placed on Bosa if he were to win the award

Three defensive lineman have won both DROY and DPOY awards, but none of them were able to do it in consecutive seasons.

Los Angeles Ram’s superstar, Aaron Donald, won rookie honors in 2014 and took home the 2017 and 2018 DPoY awards.

49ers alumni Dana Stubblefield won rookie honors in 1993 and won the 1997 DPOY award.

Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer "Mean" Joe Greene won rookie honors in 1969 and was named DPoY in 1972 and 1974.

If Bosa were to win the award at any point in his career, he’d immediately be categorized with some of the best defensive linemen in NFL history. However, if Bosa were to win the award specifically this season, he’d achieve something that no other d-lineman has achieved before.

Based on his rookie season, Bosa’s ceiling appears to serve as a perennial All-Pro defensive end. If he is able to string together another 10-12 seasons playing at or above the same level he did last year, he may even eventually end up in Canton.

The vast majority of NFL players who won DROY and DPOY honors are either in the Hall of Fame, or headed there.

NFL Players to win Defensive Rookie and Defensive Player of the Year awards:

  • Aaron Donald- DROY: 2014 / DPOY: 2017 and 2018
  • Luke Kuechly- DROY: 2013 / DROY: 2013
  • Terrell Suggs- DROY: 2003 / DPOY: 2011
  • Brian Urlacher- DROY: 2000 / DPOY: 2005
  • Charles Woodson- DROY: 1998 / DPOY: 2009
  • Dana Stubblefield- DROY: 1993 / DPOY: 1997
  • Lawrence Taylor- DROY: 1981 / DPOY: 1981, 1982, and 1986
  • Jack Lambert- DROY: 1974 / DPOY: 1976
  • Joe Green- DROY: 1969 / DPOY: 1972 and 1974.

Lawrence Taylor is the only player in NFL history to win DROY and DPOY honors in the same season. Luke Kuechly joins Taylor as the only players in NFL history to follow up a DROY award with a DPOY award the next season.

Ending up on the list above would be a major accomplishment for Bosa. Four of the nine players above are in the Hall of Fame (Green, Lambert, Taylor, and Urlacher). Charles Woodson and Terrell Suggs will be in the Hall of Fame sooner rather than later. Aaron Donald is on track to become a Hall of Famer. Luke Kuechly was on track as well, but retiring early may have jeopardized his chances.

Bosa can make history in 2020. He just needs to go back to back like he’s on the cover of Lethal Weapon, or back to back like he’s Jordan ‘96, ‘97. Shout out Drake.

---------

Follow me on Twitter: @NinerNick_22

