How Trey Lance Can Tip the Balance of Power in the NFC West

Since 2013, the 49ers have beaten the Seattle Seahawks only three times in 17 games. It is time to end the humiliation.

The 49ers are a hot commodity in the NFL. The undeniable fact is that the 49ers keep themselves relevant in each conversation. Most of the sports franchises out there would be wondering what on earth they have to do to be in the spotlight like the 49ers always are.

Of course, Trey Lance is a big reason the 49ers are in the spotlight. He is young, healthy, and looks like a solid quarterback prospect with mobility. But the excitement comes from how those qualities can transform the 49ers to the next level.

I repeatedly watch one specific clip from the past lately. It is the clip from the 2012 Divisional Round game against the Packers when Colin Kaepernick ran circles around the hapless Green Bay defense. It's pure ecstasy. He did it with such ease. Winning is always a great satisfaction, but when you do it in style and demoralize the opposition, that's even better.

The past four years, the 49ers did not have a quarterback who could do what Kaepernick did. In 2020, Josh Allen dominated the Monday Night Football game and left the 49ers clueless. I was scratching my head, thinking whether the 49ers would have a quarterback of the same caliber. And now they do. Assuming Shanahan made the correct decision, we can expect the fireworks.

"Let Russ Cook" will no longer the theme in NFC West. No more feasting will be allowed when the 49ers take the field with Lance. The Seahawks' reign is way past its due date. Mathew Stafford might start to second guess his decision to end up with the Rams. For young Kyler Murray, his shot at glory might be a mere mirage.

We all welcomed Lance to the 49ers with the slogan, "Trey to the Bay." With Shanahan calling plays, it is just a matter of time until we coronate Lance as the true King of the West. His territory will not be limited from Seattle to Los Angeles and Arizona. Once the young king gets accustomed to the throne, Kansas City might be the only place to challenge the rule.