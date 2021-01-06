Jimmy Garoppolo has been at the forefront of every debate regarding the San Francisco 49ers.

It all started midway through 2019 and only amplified when the 49ers lost the Super Bowl. In a year where Garoppolo's health was once again unreliable, his future with the team has come into question heavier than ever before.

Whether you like it or not, this is a valid discussion to have. Garoppolo cannot be getting paid as much as he does and not be available. After the season the 49ers just had, quarterback was their most underwhelming position. Even in the limited starts Garoppolo had, he was average at best.

But is that just because he was never able to string along a stretch of healthy games?

The reality is that outside of Week 1, Garoppolo was not healthy. He played on a bum ankle in every game after that. When healthy and able to get hot, Garoppolo is a solid quarterback. His 2019 performance was proof of that. All this talk of the 49ers needing to move on from Garoppolo could be hyperbole.

These are essentially the two sides of the argument that 49ers fans and some pundits have taken. Some believe the 49ers need to keep Garoppolo, while others think the team should turn elsewhere.

Considering all of that: is a quarterback upgrade necessary for the 49ers?

Without a doubt, they have to look for an upgrade. Had the 49ers had adequate quarterback play this season, there is no doubt in my mind that this team would have made the playoffs. At the very least, they just needed a quarterback who could take care of the football. That speaks volumes as to how good the offense is with Kyle Shanahan calling plays.

Now just imagine if they had a quarterback who could actually uplift the offense on their own without needing the coach to hold his hand. All of a sudden, the defense does not load up the box as often and running the football becomes significantly effective again. Deebo Samuel does not have to be limited to plays that only highlight him around the line of scrimmage. Brandon Aiyuk can be used more often as a deep threat. The options are limitless if there is a quarterback who can actually sling it.

I am not saying that the next Patrick Mahomes is out there. That isn't a reality nor should it be a talking point to drive the debate. But Garoppolo is not a quarterback that the 49ers can rely on to just drop back and steer the ship. If the 49ers ever get into positions where he need to throw the ball 30 or more times, then they are in trouble.

Shanahan and John Lynch skated around the status of Garoppolo multiple times at their exit presser on Monday. Shanahan did mention that they will look into the quarterback position "harder this year," but then mentions the backups as if Garoppolo is absolved. The reality is they are certainly going to consider all options. Shanahan is surely tired of getting animated on the sideline whenever his quarterback wastes one of his beautiful plays.

The book is out on Garoppolo. He is an injury prone player that is more times than not a game-managing quarterback. One healthy season is not enough to defeat that fact. The guy gets paid way too much to not be able to consistently be out there on a weekly basis.

Now just because an upgrade is necessary doesn't mean the 49ers will be able to. Right now, the offense is just sufficient with Garoppolo. So if they whiff on finding an upgrade, it is not the end of the world. They can still get by with him. It just means wins will still be difficult trying to mask his flaws.

A trade is not likely, so the draft and free agency will be the source for the 49ers to look at with quarterback. How Shanahan and Lynch handle it this offseason will heavily impact how successful they will be in 2021.