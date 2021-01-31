It’s Time to Take a Stand For Jimmy Garoppolo

Amid the Matthew Stafford rumors, it seems likely Garoppolo is on his way out. But it is entirely unnecessary to kick him on his way out the door.

Jimmy Garoppolo is responsible for rejuvenating the 49ers' fan base.

Here is an example of what I am talking about from a 49ers media member.

Garoppolo missed the 2018 season because he tore his ACL fighting for extra yards in a comeback bid against the Chiefs.

The blatant disrespect and unprofessionalism is perplexing. This is a massive slap in the face, not just to Garoppolo but for many who experienced the energy shift he generated inside Levi's Stadium and around the Bay Area.

When Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch were hired in the 2017 offseason, it was easy to feel like the team was trending in the right direction. Shanahan was coming off a 2016 Super Bowl appearance as offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, where along the way, his unit dropped 36 points against the divisional-rival Seattle Seahawks. Lynch is an extremely well-spoken individual, and after years of listening to Trent Baalke, he was a breath of fresh air.

Shanahan and Lynch represented hope from the get-go. Something hard to feel with the previous two head coaches, Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly.

However, the new regime started its tenure with a 1-10 record. Yes, the 49ers' were competitive in some of those losses, as they lost five of them by three points or less. However, those games were still lost. With a 1-10 record, there wasn't too much to be excited about. After all, Shanahan decided to sign Brian Hoyer and draft C.J. Beathard. Shanahan wanted to enter the season with those two at quarterback, as his master plan was to acquire Kirk Cousins in the 2018 offseason.

With that 1-10 record, it was entirely fair to question Shanahan and Lynch. As a 3rd-generation 49ers' season ticket holder, from my observations, you gained a sense that those physically present during home games at Levi's Stadium weren't convinced that Jed York got it right. As of late November 2017, there was a minimal buzz around the Bay Area and inside Levi's stadium.

Enter Jimmy Garoppolo, the quarterback the team traded its 2018 second-round pick for. Garoppolo made his 49er debut in the closing seconds of a 24-6 blowout against the Seahawks. And what did Garoppolo do? Throw a touchdown as time expires.

Those who remained physically present at the game let out a rallying cry that basically said, "well well well…. what do we have here?!" When Levi's Stadium erupted, you'd never guess it was the final play of what would be a 24-13 loss.

That touchdown against the Seahawks was a microcosm of what was to come. He led the 49ers to a 6-10 record, and the team became the first in NFL history to start a season 1-10 and finish on a five-game win streak.

During the Garoppolo phenomena, it appeared a ton of fans really started to believe in what was going on in Santa Clara. It wasn't the hiring of Shanahan and Lynch and their 1-10 start. It was Garoppolo setting the NFL world on fire with his 5-0 finish.

Along the way, Garoppolo had 4th quarter comebacks against the Bears and Titans (AFC playoff team). His offense also dropped 44 points on a Jaguars defense that was widely regarded as the best in the NFL. The Jaguars later participated in the AFC Championship Game.

Garoppolo's closeout of the 2017 season rejuvenated the fan-base that had to suffer through watching starters like Blaine Gabbert, Jeremy Kerley, Quinton Patton, Quinton Dial, Eli Harold, and Rashard Robinson.

In 2018, Garoppolo was so popular in the Bay Area and across the United States that his jersey was among the top-sellers. According to NFL.com, at one point, Garoppolo had the seventh-highest selling jersey. Right in front of Patrick Mahomes, who was number eight.

Unfortunately, Garoppolo tore his ACL in that Week 3 loss to the Chiefs. That injury sucked the life out of the entire fan base because it was understood that all hope regarding making the playoffs for the first time since the Jim Harbaugh days was over.

In 2019, Garoppolo bounced back and put together the best statistical season from any 49ers' quarterback since Jeff Garcia and became the fourth 49ers' quarterback to start in a Super Bowl. Unfortunately, he missed Emmanuel Sanders downfield for what could've been the game-winning touchdown, and that is more than likely what he'll be remembered for.

This past season, Garoppolo suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 2, which would hinder him for the remainder of the year. The injury caused Garoppolo to miss 10 games, which would lead to 23 missed starts since 2018.

The best ability is availability. I am a firm believer in that. I understand it is within the 49ers' best interest to look to upgrade at the position.

There is nothing wrong with understanding Garoppolo's importance towards the franchise turning the corner while simultaneously understanding there are better options out there.

Over the last three and a half years, Garoppolo has:

Accomplished Something that's never been done in NFL history

Leading a 1-10 football team to a 6-10 finish

Gave the franchise and fan base Something to believe in

Torn his ACL

Started in the Super Bowl the very next year

Battled a high ankle-sprain

That's a wide range of experiences to go through in such a short time frame.

It's important to note not even the front office is a full believer in Garoppolo. If the front office doesn't believe him, why should the fans?

I don't think they should if they don't want to. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I don't blame anyone for feeling fed up with Garoppolo missing time, nor do I blame anyone who thinks it's unfair to judge the play of an injured quarterback.

I'm just not one to tolerate media folks insinuating the best thing a player has done for a franchise is get hurt. Especially in a situation such as Garoppolo's, where his presence completely changed the Bay Area vibe regarding 49ers' football.

Regardless of your opinion or what team he plays for next season, don't forget the vital role James Richard Garoppolo played in turning around the franchise that still has a ton of promise, with or without him.

Follow me on Twitter: @NinerNick_22