JaMycal Hasty could be a Pleasant Surprise in Training Camp

Nicholas Cothrel

The 49ers finished the 2019 season with plenty of success running the football. Kyle Shanahan's run-first offense finished last season with an average of 144.1 rushing yards per game, ranking second in the NFL. 

However, their dominant running attack wasn't solely based upon one guy, as they used a committee of rushers to move the ball effectively.   

One player who could sneak his way into the picture in 2020 is former undrafted free agent signee JaMycal Hasty. 

During his time at Baylor, Hasty never was used as a featured back, but instead took on a role similar to how the 49ers operate their running-back rotation. Hasty isn't the biggest running back, but what he lacks for in size, he makes up for with his playing style. 

Hasty undoubtedly has his back against the wall to make the team, although many of the 49ers' current running backs aren't sure things either. Raheem Mostert is essentially the only lock among their group of running backs. Tevin Coleman and Jerrick McKinnon have both produced at high levels during previous stops in the NFL, but they also come with injury concerns. 

Jeff Wilson Jr. is another option, but he too is still looking to prove himself after getting just 27 touches in 2019.

Shanahan has shown time and time again he can orchestrate his offense with highly coveted running backs and undrafted players such as Mostert. 

Every rep that Hasty takes in training camp and the preseason will be instrumental to his chances of cracking the roster, considering the offseason program has been strictly held through a virtual format. If Hasty can show enough poise, patience and acceleration, maybe he is the better option over an injury-prone McKinnon who's set to make more money.  

Last season in the Big 12 conference, Hasty averaged 5.8 yards per carry and tallied seven touchdowns. His makeup is fitting to take upon a third-down role, catching passes out of the backfield and picking up short yards on must-have downs with his 205-pound frame.

Ultimately, he's doomed to be the fifth guy in the pecking order as of now, but his endeavor of being a player that can work in Shanahan's zone-blocking scheme doesn't appear to be far fetched based on how he ran the ball in college. 

The 49ers found success with Mostert, who was also undrafted. Could they find another diamond in the rough with Hasty?

Here's a look at Hasty prior to singing with the 49ers:

Hasty participated in the Reese's Senior Bowl, where he suited up for the North squad, recording 25 rushing yards and one touchdown on three carries. In this clip, he shows solid vision and the ability to cut back and find an opening when his first read had nowhere to go.

Not only did Hasty handle 386 carries over his collegiate career but he also contributed to their special teams unit. This is another component that he'll need to show the 49ers staff in order to help his case when the team breaks training camp. 

During his time in the college ranks, Hasty consistently found ways to break tackles and bounce things to the outside. Here's a glimpse of what he can do if the 49ers decide to add him to their rotation of rushers.

