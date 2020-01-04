Jaquiski Tartt's Return Comes at the Perfect Time for the 49ers

While most teams find themselves searching for healthy bodies as they enter the playoffs, the 49ers, aided by their first-round bye, should be close to full-strength in their NFC Divisional Matchup Jan. 11. Starting guard Mike Person, linebacker Kwon Alexander, edge rusher Dee Ford and safety Jaquiski Tartt could all be back for the 49ers’ first playoff game at Levi’s Stadium.

“I’m hoping for it and I am feeling optimistic about it." Kyle Shanahan on the Tartt and Ford's return. "You never know with how those things go with the ribs and with the hamstring, but that was the goal. We knew there could be a slight chance this week if we were playing this week, so getting this Bye week should make it an even better chance then."

A lot of attention has been directed toward Alexander’s recovery, leadership and importance, but possibly just as vital to the 49ers’ success is the return of Tartt. The fifth-year defensive back out of Samford injured his ribs Dec. 1 on a tackle of Baltimore running back Mark Ingram, and although reserve safety Marcell Harris has filled in nicely in his absence, Tartt’s health and pass coverage skills are essential to a deep San Francisco playoff-run.

With Tartt out, the 49ers were forced to reshuffle their safeties, having Jimmie Ward move up in the box and reserve Marcell Harris play more free safety. This change was one of the many factors in San Francisco’s defensive struggles of late. Assuming Tartt is a full-go, Ward would be able to return to the free safety position he shined at this season.

In Tartt’s absence, the 49ers surrendered 139.75 more passing yards per game. In fact, San Francisco allowed over 200 passing yards in all four games Tartt missed, compared to just twice in the 12 games he played. Four of San Francisco’ five worst pass-defensive performances of the season came with Tartt out. With Tartt’s return, expect San Francisco’s pass-defense to dominate.

This season, Tartt has allowed the lowest completion percentage (43.5%) of the three San Francisco safeties. Only Richard Sherman has a better passer-rating-against among 49er starting DBs. In coverage, Tartt has surrendered just one touchdown.

Quite possibly just as important as his coverage is the steady physical presence he brings to the defense. Despite not possessing flashy stats (one TFL and one forced fumble), his precision in tackling is critical.

Tartt’s missed tackle percentage (MTkl%) is 8.3%, compared to Harris’ 17.1%. By replacing Harris and pairing with Ward (4.8% MTkl%), Tartt stabilizes the second-level of the 49ers’ run-defense.

Without Tartt, San Francisco struggled most often in defending the tight ends. All three potential Divisional Round matchups utilize their tight ends extensively, especially in the red zone. Seattle’s Will Dissly (before his season-ending injury) and Jacob Hollister have combined for seven touchdowns, Minnesota’s Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr. totaled eight touchdowns and Philadelphia’s Zach Ertz and Dallas Goeddert have 11 this season.

Fortunately for San Francisco, Tartt excels in tight end-coverage. In his 12 games, tight ends averaged 26.75 yards and scored just three touchdowns. Without Tartt, tight ends averaged 60.75 yards and scored three touchdowns in four games.

No matter whom the 49ers host next Sunday, Tartt’s importance is at an all-time high. If he can play to the ability he did prior to the injury, Tartt will give San Francisco a major boost toward winning its first playoff game since 2014.