Report: Jerick McKinnon has Agreed to Restructured Deal With 49ers

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area has revealed that running back Jerick McKinnon has agreed to a restructured deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

McKinnon has not been able to take a single regular season snap for the 49ers since signing a four-year, $30 million contract in 2018. He just hasn't been able to shake off the ailments of his torn ACL.

It has been a two-year process of recovery for him with the hope that he will finally have a breakthrough in 2020.

The 49ers had a stellar group of running backs last season with Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida, and even Jeff Wilson Jr. Retaining McKinnon wasn't a neccessity since they are more than well-equipped at the position.

Each player showed promise as Kyle Shanahan shuffled the rotation multiple times throughout the season. However, Breida is a restricted free agent. He finished the season in the doghouse essentially and he did that himself.

Perhaps the 49ers do not care to bring Breida back. With McKinnon set to return, the running back room becomes overcrowded. He does present to be the most capable pass catcher out of everyone as he has tallied 142 receptions for 984 yards and seven touchdowns when he was in Minnesota.

But Wilson proved that he is someone that can become that. This likely has to do with the 49ers wanting to give McKinnon a shot. That way they didn't sign him for nothing, which would be the case if they just outright cut him.