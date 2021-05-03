Joe Montana's Former Center says Tom Brady is the Best

Sapolu was highly complimentary of his former teammate on the podcast, but said that after Brady’s most recent Lombardi Trophy, he believes Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time.

A key vote has changed in the “Joe Montana vs. Tom Brady debate” to crown which quarterback is the best all-time signal caller. And, it’s a big one.

Four-time Super Bowl champion Jesse Sapolu, who played center and guard for Montana said in a recent interview on the DNP-CD Sports podcast that it’s time to recognize Tom Brady as the all-time best.

“But after this past year, I’ve got to give Tom his due as the greatest of all time,” Sapolu said.

Sapolu explained his perspective in more detail in the interview, explaining why the two QBs playing in different eras makes the comparison challenging. Sapolu laid out several solid arguments for Montana to be the greatest of all-time, before ultimately giving Brady the nod.

Sapolu explained that Montana played under a less QB friendly set of rules and won three of his Super Bowl’s in dominating fashion and a fourth in an epic 4th quarter comeback scenario. Meanwhile, Brady’s teammates were the ones who sealed some of his Super Bowl victories (Malcolm Butler, Adam Vinatieri). Nonetheless, after Brady’s Super bowl win with Tampa Bay, Sapolu says it’s time to recognize Brady as the top signal caller.

Jesse touches on several other topics in the interview including life after football, an epic story about Merton Hanks and Deion Sanders, and Bill Walsh.