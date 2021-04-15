Justin Fields is the Betting Favorite to be Drafted by 49ers

Justin Fields is now the betting favorite to be drafted by the 49ers at third overall, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Mac Jones train is starting to lose some steam.

Justin Fields is now the betting favorite to be drafted by the 49ers at third overall, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The odds for Fields are now at -125, while Jones has fallen from -300 in recent weeks to now +120 odds. And the numbers just keep on spiking as we speak. A lot of this, if not all, stems from the 49ers visiting Fields' second Pro Day.

However, it wasn't just your typical Pro Day.

The 49ers reportedly incorporated some of Shanahan's plays into his reps, so it was essentially a private workout. What is interesting is that the 49ers did not do that for Jones, but have done it for Fields and will do it for when they attend Trey Lance's second Pro Day.

That is not nothing.

According to Benjamin Allbright, there has been A LOT of buzz connecting Fields to the 49ers at No. 3 in the last 24 hours. Again, it is not a coincidence. Although, I will add that I sincerely doubt any of the "buzz" is coming from the side of the 49ers.

All of a sudden, people are starting to wake up to the idea that Jones was not a strong likelihood for the 49ers. Jones wasn't even mocked in the top 10 by a lot of draft experts. Some even left him out of the first round like Daniel Jerimiah. It wasn't until the 49ers traded up to No. 3 that suddenly Jones' stock soared higher than a missile.

For those of you that bought into Fields when his odds were as high as +225 -- kudos to you.

That bet just might pay off on draft day when the 49ers are on the clock.