Kwon Alexander has a Chance to Return to the 49ers This Season

Recovering from a torn pectoral muscle is one of the toughest injuries to expedite. However, linebacker Kwon Alexander appears to be recovering at an expedited pace. He apparently is doing well enough as well as with pain management that it has the linebacker contemplating a return to the 49ers this season.

Even receiver Kendrick Bourne is trying to spread the word via his Instagram page. Bourne recorded Alexander doing some workouts and captioning "Kwon said he is coming back!" Take a look at the video below at how Alexander looks so far.

Today at his press conference, Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Alexander has a chance to return to the 49ers this season, but that it is "a long shot". A torn pectoral muscle is nothing to play around with and the 49ers would be wise to save Alexander from himself. He mat be able to handle the pain, but further injury to it could put him on the shelf even longer.

It just isn't worth the risk. The 49ers have to keep Alexander, the person, in mind and not the football player. If the 49ers make it as far as the divisional round or the NFC championship game, then Alexander's potential activation will definitely come into question. By then, it would have been another month of him recovering so it would be a bit better for him than if he came back right now (which wasn't an option to begin with).

Still, you have to admire the drive and motivation that Alexander has. He easily could have mailed it in and just relaxed to focus on his injury. Instead, he has constantly been around the team and was even on the road trip with them for the last few weeks. This team is tightly knitted and not even a severe injury could keep them a part.

There is a chance he can return, but I wouldn't hold my breathe on Alexander being activated at any point this season.