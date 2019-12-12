49er Maven
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Kyle Shanahan Reflects on Experience With the Atlanta Falcons

Jose Luis Sanchez III

A bit of nostalgia could be felt when San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stepped to the podium today at his press conference to talk about this Sunday's matchup with his former employer the Atlanta Falcons. 

When asked if his experience with Atlanta was shaded by the last game (Super Bowl LI) he had there - Shanahan answered: 

“Not at all. I loved my time in Atlanta, loved the people I was there with. I went there at a tough time in my career and just the two previous places I had been and went with a head coach that I hadn’t known, just talking to him on the phone and stuff where we developed a real good relationship. I didn’t know a lot of guys there, but got to know [Atlanta Falcons head coach] Dan [Quinn] over the phone. The first day I met him was the day after the Super Bowl when Seattle lost to New England, I was already sitting there in the office so I met him that Monday in person. I always thought he was going to be a great guy on the phone and then after being able to spend two years there with him, learned a lot from him. It was good to be in a good place like that and really enjoyed the players too.”

Week 15's matchup with the Falcons will be the third time this season that Shanahan will face a former employer. Of all the press conferences he has had to reflect on his experience with those teams - his reflection with the Falcons was the most positive.  

Shanahan spent two seasons as Atlanta's offensive coordinator from 2015-2017. His offensive system got the most out of the Falcons as Matt Ryan earned MVP honors as well as a trip to Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots. Shanahan was also named NFL Assistant Coach of the Year during the 2016 Super Bowl season.  

2019 has practically been a revenge tour for Shanahan because of all the matchups he has had with former employers. It started off with the Cleveland Browns in week five, where he resigned after one season due to fallout with the front office. Then with the Washington Redskins in week seven, where he was fired along with his father Mike Shanahan at the end of the 2013 season. 

He may not admit it, but Shanahan had to have been smiling inside after beating down both of these teams. There definitely seemed to be some bad blood left with both of those tenures, but with the Falcons it is nothing but love from Shanahan.

“I was specifically hoping to go to Atlanta, but Dan still had another five weeks going through their playoff run, their Bye Week and Super Bowl. I knew that talking to him that it would be a chance if he did end up taking a job and stuff, but he turned one down the year before. Sitting there without a job, it wasn’t like I was just totally set and confident that it was going to happen, but I was definitely hoping it would.”

Not a single shot, be it subtle or not, was taken at the Falcons. Nothing but admiration was spewed from Shanahan during today's presser. Whereas during the lead up against Washington, Shanahan said that the only positive working there was that he was with his dad. Sunday will be nothing but mutual respect for Shanahan towards the Falcons and Dan Quinn, who may be out of a job by seasons end. This is still a must win game for the 49ers who need to keep up the pace if they want to clinch a first-round bye.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

D.J. Jones Could Miss the Season With "Significant" Ankle Injury

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jones sustained the injury in the win against the New Orleans Saints on this past Sunday. If Jones does indeed get ruled out for the season, then it will be punch to the gut for the interior defensive line...

49ers Stock Report: Three Risers and Fallers From Week 14

Jose Luis Sanchez III

It was a much needed win for the 49ers to get back into their first-round bye position in the NFC playoffs. This game had everything, except for defense. That is why the latest stock report for week 14...

Report: 49ers place WR Marquise Goodwin on Injured Reserve

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Goodwin had been dealing with chronic knee and ankle injuries per Kyle Shanahan in yesterday's press conference. Goodwin has not been active for the 49ers since week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL Power Rankings Week 15: 49ers Climb Back up to No. 2

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Last week's NFL power rankings saw the San Francisco 49ers fall from their top spot after losing a close one to the Baltimore Ravens. The 49ers fell down to No. 3 after being the top dog for four consecutive weeks

Jimmy Garoppolo a Finalist for FedEx Air Player of the Week

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Today, the NFL announced the San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo is a finalist for this week’s FedEx Air Player of the Week award for his outstanding performance against the New Orleans Saints.

49ers Lose Richburg for the Year; Sherman and Ford to Miss Time

Jose Luis Sanchez III

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan dropped a bombshell of injuries to key players on the team. Weston Richburg is ruled out for the season with Dee Ford and Richard Sherman expected to miss some time..

NFC West Week 15 Check In: 49ers Reclaim Division Lead

Jose Luis Sanchez III

After dropping down to second place behind the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers bounced back in week 14 to reclaim their top position. Not only did they go back to No. 1 in the NFC west..

Three Things We Learned From 49ers 48-46 Win Against the Saints

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Keeping the San Francisco 49ers down for longer than a week seems almost impossible to do as the New Orleans Saints found out yesterday in week 14.The 49ers got back to their winning ways

Garoppolo's SuperDome Signature Should Finally End Criticism

nicholasmcgee

You won't hear Kyle Shanahan preaching the significance of the San Francisco 49ers' 48-46 victory over the New Orleans Saints in a remarkable shootout that will likely go down as the game of the 2019 regular season.

Trick Plays Fall in 49ers’ Favor in First Shootout Win

Maverick Pallack

In a game that boasted the NFL’s No. 1 and No. 8 defenses in yards per game, the offenses and play-calling were what shined. Knowing Sunday was a must-win, neither team held anything back. Ultimately it was Shanahan..