Kyle Shanahan's Extension is an Historic Moment for 49ers

On Monday, the San Francisco 49ers made the easiest decision of the year.

They gave head coach Kyle Shanahan another six-year deal, which is essentially a contract extension that will lock him in until 2025. The new deal will also make him a top-five-highest-paid head coach in the NFL.

Giving Shanahan an extension is more than deserved. It was a no-brainer to retain him for the foreseeable future. He, along with John Lynch, turned the 49ers around faster than anyone could have imagined. Now the 49ers are one of the top teams in the league.

Shanahan is easily one of the best offensive minds and coaches in the entire league. A good rule of thumb is to consider how coveted he would have been if he were a free agent. The vast majority of teams would be after him instantly, so the 49ers were wise to lock him up for the next five years.

Shanahan's extension is an historic moment for the 49ers.

Not because they're keeping a brilliant coach, but because the 49ers do not give out extensions to head coaches so easily. In fact, the last time this franchise gave out another contract to a head coach was Steve Mariucci. Since then, there has not been single coach that was considered for a new deal.

Sure, there weren't many coaches in the past that deserved to be retained by the 49ers. When you hire people like Mike Nolan, Chip Kelly, Jim Tomsula and other inept coaches, it is no wonder why the 49ers haven't had any continuity.

Jim Harbaugh was the last coach that should have been offered a new deal. He, like Shanahan, more than deserved it for turning the team around and establishing the 49ers as elite. But the feud that went on behind closed doors between Harbaugh and owner Jed York was too much for either side to set aside their egos.

And that is why the 49ers are successful right now.

There is no longer any issues of ego with the people in power. From the head coach to the general manager, everyone is working toward their goal of a Super Bowl and a potential dynasty. It isn't a self-absorbed franchise like the 2014 year was when it was derailed.

It all starts with York's ego. He has taken a massive step back and doesn't meddle in football affairs that he has minimal knowledge of. He allows Shanahan and Lynch the freedom to do what they want. Clearly, it was an intelligent move considering the results garnered.

Tying the knot with Shanahan for the next five years is why the 49ers are going to be among the elite teams in the league during that span. The staff that they have built along with the culture echoes throughout every level of the franchise. That all can be credited to Shanahan and Lynch.