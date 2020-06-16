Kongbo's Emergence Would Help Insure Defensive Line From Repeat Injuries

Despite possessing immaculate talent, the 49ers’ defensive line is prone to injuries. Dee Ford, Ronald Blair III and D.J. Jones were sidelined with injuries last season, while both Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa (while at Ohio State) have missed extended periods in the past.

Bench players Kentavius Street, Jullian Taylor and Kerry Hyder have also dealt with major injuries. Even first round pick Javon Kinlaw has health questions.

The 49ers have plenty of talent and depth on the defensive line, but given how dependent they are on the unit, development of both would help ensure their success.

Without much cap space, the best way to supplement would be to sign inexpensive under-the-radar players. They did that with the signing of former Winnipeg Blue Bombers (CFL) defender Jonathan Kongbo.

As detailed in Cam Inman’s profile, Kongbo’s journey to the NFL has been a tumultuous adventure. He left the war-torn Congo at a young age and picked up football late in his high school career. He originally signed to Wyoming, but quickly transferred to Arizona Western College.

His JUCO success made him a highly coveted recruit for top FBS programs, eventually signing with Tennessee. In 30 games, Kongbo made 51 tackles, 5.5 tackles-for-loss, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions. Just six games into his senior season, however, he injured his knee, ending his collegiate career.

He returned to Canada with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and played a role in their Championship campaign. In 15 games up north, Kongbo recorded 15 tackles and two sacks.

Now healthy, Kongbo has a shot at making the 49ers as a reserve edge rusher. With both the extensive injury history of the unit and the need for fresh bodies, Kongbo could become an important piece. He faces the same injury concerns as his teammates, but a healthy preseason to unleash his athleticism could open some eyes.

His inexperience makes a practice-squad placement more likely at first, but his size (6’5, 254) and raw talent alone should get him an extended look this preseason. Maybe most important to the 49ers, who still need to lock up tight end George Kittle, is Kongbo's very low salary -- $610,000.

In terms of one-for-one stand-ins, Kongbo might be the perfect replacement for reserve edge rusher Damontre Moore. The former 49er, who is still currently a free agent, didn’t initially make the roster, but impressed enough to be brought back in the fold when Blair was injured.

That might be the best path for Kongbo as well. Time on the practice squad to further develop and hone in his raw talent could lead to a midseason promotion for the promising edge rusher.