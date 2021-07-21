Mohamed Sanu: Trey Lance Has 'The It Factor'

Mohamed Sanu Sr. isn't easily impressed.

Afterall, he has shared locker rooms and end zone celebrations with some of the most prolific quarterbacks of all time. The veteran wide receiver played with Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford and Carson Palmer at various points in their careers.

So when Sanu dropped compliments about the 49ers barely-21-year-old quarterback on the DNP-CD Sports Podcast earlier this week, it raised some eyebrows. Click here to see the full interview, or check it out on iTunes, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

"The thing about Trey is he's a very hard working kid," Sanu said. "He listens. (He's) very diligent. And he's the type of kid that puts in the extra work. I just love his energy. You can tell the way he comes in the room and has so much charisma, and he just has that 'it factor,' it's cool to see. Such a young kid, but still he has a special talent."

Sanu has spent time this summer with Lance in private workouts between organized team activities and training camp. He likes what he's seen.

"The way he goes out on the field, he's confident," Sanu said. "The confidence he has and the throws that he's making. And then when he doesn't get it right, he is eager to learn and fix it immediately and that's something that's very, very important especially for the quarterback position."

Lance is battling Jimmy Garoppolo for the starting job and Sanu went on to say he's "comfortable with both of them" and that he's confident whoever the 49ers starting quarterback is will help the team win games.

In the exclusive interview, Sanu also revisited his laughs at Lance's expense when the rookie rolled up to the team facility in a Chevy Impala rental car. In the podcast episode released Monday, Sanu also addressed his confusing departure from the New England Patriots in the interview, which you can read more about that here.