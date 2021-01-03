NFC West Week 17 Preview

Here are the playoff scenarios for each NFC West team still in contention.

NFC West Week 17 Schedule

Sunday, January 3rd - 1:25 PM: Seahawks @ 49ers (FOX)

Sunday, January 3rd - 1:25 PM: Cardinals @ Rams (FOX)

Current NFC West Standings

1st- Seahawks: 10-4

2nd- Rams: 9-6

3rd- Cardinals: 8-7

4th- 49ers: 6-9

General Week 16 recap and Week 17 overlook:

Last week, both the Seahawks and 49ers picked up division wins. The Seahawks, led by their much-improved defense, defeated the Rams 20-9. The victory secured Seattle’s first NFC West title since 2016. Los Angeles’ loss could cost them a playoff berth. The 49ers, led by their defense, defeated the Cardinals 20-12. Like Los Angeles, Arizona’s loss could also cost them a playoff berth.

Here are the playoff scenarios for each NFC West team still in contention:

Seattle Seahawks: Clinch the one seed with a win over the 49ers, a loss by the Packers, and a loss by the Saints.

Los Angeles Rams - Clinch sixth seed with a win over the Cardinals, and can move up to fifth seed with win and Bucs loss. The Rams get the seventh seed if they lose to the Cardinals and the Bears lose.

Arizona Cardinals - Win over the Rams and the Cardinals are in. Tie with Rams and a Bears loss, the Cardinals are in. Win over the Rams, Bears loss and the Cardinals move up to the sixth seed.

Below is a preview of each NFC West matchup:

Seattle Seahawks (11-4) @ San Francisco 49ers (6-9)

2020 Team Stats (49ers on the left side - Cardinals on the right side)

Points Scored Per Game: 28.9 - 23.5

Passing Yards Per Game: 270.9 - 269.8

Rushing Yards Per Game: 123.3 - 120.2

Points Allowed Per Game: 23.2 - 24.3

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 302.5 - 223.0

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 96.2 - 105.5

Storyline: Who will finish with the most divisional wins?

Here is something that doesn’t happen often: The last place 49ers have a chance to finish the season with the most divisional wins in the NFC West. If they’re able to beat the Seahawks, their 4-2 record will be the best mark. On the other hand, if the Seahawks win, they’ll have the rights to that crown.

The last time these two teams played, the 49ers had everything to play for. They were coming off back-to-back wins against the Rams and Patriots and had a chance to get right back in the NFC West divisional race and playoff race as a whole. Jimmy Garoppolo struggled, reinjured himself, and hasn’t played since. George Kittle was injured late in the game and finally made his return last week.

This time around, the Seahawks are the only team playing for anything playoff-related. They have a chance to secure the one seed if they win and both the Packers and Saints lose. Possible, but unlikely.

A lot is going against the 49ers this week, per usual. Rookies Brandon Aiyuk and Javon Kinlaw have both been ruled out. Additionally so have Trent Williams (IR-Elbow), Jordan Willis (IR-Ankle) Dre Greenlaw (calf), Richard Sherman (calf), K’Waun Williams (shin), and Robbie Gould (COVID).

Although there is a lot stacked against them, do not count the 49ers out. They’ve proven time and time again that regardless of who is in and out of the lineup, they’re up for the challenge.

After all, this may be Robert Saleh’s final hoorah as defensive coordinator of the 49ers. With the way the defense has been playing, I would not put it past the unit to have another outstanding performance despite missing a plethora of starters. A performance good enough to put the 49ers in a position to win.

Eyes will then turn to the 49ers’ offense, where Kyle Shanahan may deploy CJ Beathard and Josh Rosen. The emergence of Jeff Wilson Jr. and the return of Kittle will help both quarterbacks, but outside of those two options there may not be enough firepower to pull off the upset.

Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh are coming off arguably their most impressive win of the season, which makes it foolish to dismiss the 49ers from winning this game.

However, the Seahawks' talent on offense and the emergence of their defense are likely too difficult to overcome.

Score Prediction: Seahawks 27 - 49ers 20

Arizona Cardinals (8-7) @ Los Angeles Rams (9-6)

2020 Team Stats (Rams on the left side - Seahawks on the right side)

Points Scored Per Game: 26.9 - 23.6

Passing Yards Per Game: 260.7 - 263.5

Rushing Yards Per Game: 145.9 - 127.2

Points Allowed Per Game: 23.3 - 19.3

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 247.9 - 213.9

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 126.5 - 94.1

Storyline: A win and the Cardinals are in. Can John Wolford prevent that from happening?

Last week, Rams’ starting quarterback Jared Goff injured his thumb on his throwing hand. He has been ruled out for this marquee matchup. In his place, John Wolford will start. Never heard of Wolford? I don’t blame you. He has never started a game in the NFL, let alone attempted an NFL pass. However, he did play collegiately at Wake Forest and even led the AAF in touchdowns.

If Wolford can’t get the job done, the Rams can still get into the playoffs with a Bears loss. If Wolford does get the job done, the Cardinals are done.

It’s hard to imagine the Cardinals losing to Wolford, but hell, they lost to CJ Beathard last week. Kliff Kingsbury’s seat might start getting uncomfortably hot if the Cardinals don’t make the playoffs because they crumbled to backup quarterbacks down the stretch.

The last time these two teams matched up, the Rams scored 38 points. Can they drop another 38 with Wolford? Maybe. I personally do not see it happening. The Rams’ defense allowed 28 points to the Cardinals’ offense in that game. That number will certainly need to decrease if they want to give Wolford and the offense a fair shot at winning. Good thing the Rams possess a tremendous defensive unit.

I see this game playing out as a defensive battle, with the Cardinals coming out on top. Kingsbury has his back up against the wall, and I see his team pulling out the win at the grace of a backup quarterback.

Score prediction: Cardinals 24 - Rams 16

Bonus Prediction: The Bears lose to the Packers. The Cardinals and Rams both make the playoffs.

Follow me on Twitter: @NinerNick_22