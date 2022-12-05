Nick Bosa is Staking Claim for Defensive Player of the Year Award

A statement was made by the 49ers against the Dolphins.

That statement was that the defense can perform at a high level against playoff-caliber offenses. 17 points is all the 49ers allowed against the sixth-highest-scoring offense in the league. An incredible performance from the 49ers defense after giving up an opening-play touchdown.

Limiting the Dolphins offense wasn't the only statement the 49ers made. Nick Bosa made a statement himself with how dominant he was. Three sacks, the final one being the icer for the game, is what he tallied on Tua Tagovailoa. It was a rough day from start to finish for Tagovailoa and Bosa played an enormous role in that. Bosa now leads the league in sacks with 14.5 and he far from finished.

Bosa is staking a claim for Defensive Player of the Year award.

Look, I fully acknowledge that Micah Parsons is having a great season for the Cowboys. He's most likely going to be an All Pro. But the best defensive player of 2022 is Bosa. There has been virtually zero support for Bosa all year in the pass rushing department. With Arik Armstead gone for most of the season and Drake Jackson still coming along, Bosa has been a one-man army essentially.

The main source of support that Bosa has gotten this season has been via blitzes that DeMeco Ryans dials up. Aside from that, it has been just a platoon of players who can help on occasion. Bosa is the focal point of every offensive game plan. No one else is worried about what the rest of the players on the defensive line will do. All eyes are on Bosa, so the fact he is able to dominate and come through in clutch moments is nothing short of stellar.

Now that Armstead is back in the fold, and playing excellent in his first game back, things should only open for Bosa. NFL offenses are sure to be stressed out now more than ever with more players to account for around Bosa. Just imagine if Jackson or anyone else can start to hit their stride. Then that is when things will really become a cheat code.

Bosa is a leading force for the league's best defense. He should be heavily considered for the Defensive Player of the Year award. And if he continues to build upon his performance against Miami, then I see no way that he doesn't deserve to win it.