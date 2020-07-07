One on One with 49ers Newest Cornerback Jamar Taylor

On July 6, the San Francisco 49ers signed veteran cornerback Jamar Taylor, a confident, hard-working player who embraces team culture and, most importantly, is a leader on and off the field.

If you have a young individual in your life, you are going to love what Taylor is doing for his community. Recently, Taylor started the Jamar Taylor Life Skills Academy. The general concept started with the question, "What are some things we would’ve liked to know at the age of 16?” Taylor said.

The base of the academy covers “Financial literacy, the interview prep, and resume building,” Taylor said. Once those steps are completed, the next part of the academy is, “You have a job and next thing you know you have money. A lot of kids don’t know how to save money, they don’t know the differences between a savings or checking,” Taylor said.

Some kids go to college before having a job, and the academy covers that as well. “You go to college and you don’t know about Pell Grants or FAFSA checks," Taylor said, "or when you have a scholarship and what it’s like now that you have that lump sum of money per month and what you’re supposed to do with it.”

Taylor is a San Diego native, but never actually never spent time in California during his football career after high school. Taylor was selected in the second round of the 2013 draft by the Miami Dolphins.

The pandemic could cause players to be at a loss by not having the same workout routines as they usually would in a given offseason. Jamar Taylor has been lucky enough to have a solid surrounding group of people.

“Where I train at it’s been open," Taylor said. "I’m blessed to have some weights at my house. And then my mother-in-law is a track coach, and my trainers in Florida, they're able to zoom call me and watch me do workouts. My DB coach lives in Arizona so I am still able to get with him and some of the guys. It hasn’t changed too much."

Similar to the rest of us, Taylor has adapted well to this virtual life.

Last season, Taylor spent time in Seattle and Atlanta. Both teams run a similar scheme as the 49ers. But, it wasn’t the scheme fit that landed him in San Francisco.

“The 49ers have some great guys back in that secondary," Taylor said. "What came down to it was the culture. They have guys like (Richard) Sherman and K’Waun (Williams), who are great guys. Coach (Robert) Saleh had reached out to me. And when me and him talked, I just felt like it was a good vibe. I also talked to the DB coach and it was another good vibe from him. Compared to going somewhere where the GM wants you but the coaches don’t really want you. It’s kind of cool to hear from the coaches and be like hey we watched your tape and we want you in here.”

What Taylor can add to this defense is not only depth but also versatility. Taylor has shown in his career that he can line up as either the outside cornerback or in the slot. Being just under 5’11” and running a 4.39 forty yard dash, that allows you to be versatile.

Defensive alignment over the past two years.

2018: 250 snaps (outside) and 10 snaps (slot)

2019: 10 snaps (outside) and 195 snaps (slot)

Where could we see Taylor lineup this month at Training Camp?

“They said kind of said they want me to do both," Taylor said. "I’m at the point where when I was in Cleveland, I played nickel and corner. Last season in Seattle I had to take over the nickel role. I am down to play corner because I would like to get that stigma off me that I am just a nickel. I am down to do whatever like I said I do understand they have some guys there. K’Waun has been a fantastic nickel, Moseley did some great things last year. I’m just looking forward to competing.”

I can see why Selah wants Taylor in the building. Not only he is a hardworking player -- he will compete every day.

The 49ers just received some much-needed depth in their defensive back room.