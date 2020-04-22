Oregon linebacker Dye could be a steal on Day 2 or 3 for the 49ers

Troy Dye, a four-year starting linebacker at Oregon, likely ranks high on wish lists for any NFL team due to his leadership qualities and all-out playing style. The question with Dye is whether his size (6-3, 231) will hold up with the bigger, faster, stronger NFL athletes. Currently, Dye projects somewhere between the second and fourth rounds.

There’s no questioning Dye’s leadership skills. His adaptability was on full-display at Oregon as he led a defense through three head coaches and three defensive coordinators in four seasons.

Despite arriving as a three-star recruit at a school two years removed from a National Championship appearance, Dye turned heads. He quickly became one of the lone bright spots during a horrendous 2016 season for the Ducks, when they 4-8. The team allowed 41.4 points per game (126th out of 128 FBS teams), but Dye gave them 91 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, 5.5 sacks and an interception.

That poor season drove Dye for the next three. As the Ducks transitioned from Brady Hoke’s 4-3 defense to Jim Leavitt’s 3-4 defense, Dye was asked to take on more responsibility. Leavitt’s defense relies on linebackers to make the play -- Patrick Willis, Takeo Spikes and NaVorro Bowman all proved that when Leavitt was the 49ers’ linebackers coach from 2011-2014.

The change in philosophy did not affect Dye’s play much. He totaled 216 tackles, 20 TFLs, five sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles as a 3-4 middle linebacker.

Yet, another change awaited him, as Leavitt left following the 2018 season. Dye’s third defensive coordinator, Andy Avalos, switched the defense to a multiple scheme that heavily uses a nickel corner. Dye played through a torn meniscus and with a club on his hand his senior season to finish his collegiate career with a Rose Bowl victory -- he even forced a fumble in the game.

Avalos’ defensive scheme can be compared to Robert Saleh’s. And the way Dye played in it was similar to another “undersized” linebacker, Fred Warner.

Warner measured at the same height and five pounds heavier than Dye at the Combine. Coming out of college, both received the “tweener” label as half linebacker, half safety. Yet, as San Francisco fans saw often last season, being a tweener can be an advantage.

In today’s NFL, where every offensive skill player is either 6-4 or runs a 4.40 40-yard dash, having an athletic, tall linebacker that moves like a safety is a blessing, not a curse. Dye has the height and speed to match both tight ends and running backs. Like Warner, his football IQ and ball skills are extremely high and he’s quite adept at blitzing.

Despite plenty of experience, Dye is not a finished product. His coverage needs a little improvement and his tackles can be brushed off if not timed right. He also might play a little too high, where short passes across the middle could hurt him.

Yet, his ability to quickly learn a defense, rack up tackles and find the ball are quality building blocks that could make him a welcome addition to the “Hot Boyzz.”