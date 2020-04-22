All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Oregon linebacker Dye could be a steal on Day 2 or 3 for the 49ers

Maverick Pallack

Troy Dye, a four-year starting linebacker at Oregon, likely ranks high on wish lists for any NFL team due to his leadership qualities and all-out playing style. The question with Dye is whether his size (6-3, 231) will hold up with the bigger, faster, stronger NFL athletes. Currently, Dye projects somewhere between the second and fourth rounds.

There’s no questioning Dye’s leadership skills. His adaptability was on full-display at Oregon as he led a defense through three head coaches and three defensive coordinators in four seasons.

Despite arriving as a three-star recruit at a school two years removed from a National Championship appearance, Dye turned heads. He quickly became one of the lone bright spots during a horrendous 2016 season for the Ducks, when they 4-8. The team allowed 41.4 points per game (126th out of 128 FBS teams), but Dye gave them 91 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, 5.5 sacks and an interception.

That poor season drove Dye for the next three. As the Ducks transitioned from Brady Hoke’s 4-3 defense to Jim Leavitt’s 3-4 defense, Dye was asked to take on more responsibility. Leavitt’s defense relies on linebackers to make the play -- Patrick Willis, Takeo Spikes and NaVorro Bowman all proved that when Leavitt was the 49ers’ linebackers coach from 2011-2014.

The change in philosophy did not affect Dye’s play much. He totaled 216 tackles, 20 TFLs, five sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles as a 3-4 middle linebacker.

Yet, another change awaited him, as Leavitt left following the 2018 season. Dye’s third defensive coordinator, Andy Avalos, switched the defense to a multiple scheme that heavily uses a nickel corner. Dye played through a torn meniscus and with a club on his hand his senior season to finish his collegiate career with a Rose Bowl victory -- he even forced a fumble in the game.

Avalos’ defensive scheme can be compared to Robert Saleh’s. And the way Dye played in it was similar to another “undersized” linebacker, Fred Warner.

Warner measured at the same height and five pounds heavier than Dye at the Combine. Coming out of college, both received the “tweener” label as half linebacker, half safety. Yet, as San Francisco fans saw often last season, being a tweener can be an advantage.

In today’s NFL, where every offensive skill player is either 6-4 or runs a 4.40 40-yard dash, having an athletic, tall linebacker that moves like a safety is a blessing, not a curse. Dye has the height and speed to match both tight ends and running backs. Like Warner, his football IQ and ball skills are extremely high and he’s quite adept at blitzing.

Despite plenty of experience, Dye is not a finished product. His coverage needs a little improvement and his tackles can be brushed off if not timed right. He also might play a little too high, where short passes across the middle could hurt him.

Yet, his ability to quickly learn a defense, rack up tackles and find the ball are quality building blocks that could make him a welcome addition to the “Hot Boyzz.” 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Six Foundational Players the 49ers probably would take with the 13th pick

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said there are only six "foundational" players he would take with the 13th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Who are those six players?

Grant Cohn

by

Ryder1650k

49ers Interested in Local Prospect

The San Francisco 49ers have been in contact with Washington State wide receiver Easop Winston Jr., and could select him on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Grant Cohn

by

MattySolo

5 Reasons the 49ers Should Draft Denzel Mims

Instead of taking a wide receiver with the 13th pick, here's why the 49ers should wait patiently and take Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims with the 31st pick.

Grant Cohn

by

IslandguyJ49er

One Overlooked Benefit of the 49ers Trading Back

The San Francisco 49ers lack salary-cap space and may not afford two first-round picks. That's one overlooked reason they could trade down during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Six Talented Players the 49ers probably will NOT take with the 13th Pick

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said there are only six players he would take with the 13th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Here are six players he probably would NOT take.

Grant Cohn

49ers Draft Preview: How the Past Might Predict the Future

The San Francisco 49ers have met with a high percentage of players before drafting them the past three years. That trend could continue.

Nick_Newman

Three Reasons the 49ers Should Avoid Drafting an Offensive Lineman with an Early Pick

San Francisco 49ers left Joe Staley is getting older, but the 49ers still shouldn't draft an offensive lineman in Round 1.

Nicholas Cothrel

by

Darkness777

The 49ers Should Cut Tevin Coleman

The San Francisco 49ers reportedly would like to trade running back Tevin Coleman, but most likely will have to cut him.

Grant Cohn

by

showoff

49ers "Hoping" to Trade Down in Round 1

Here are the major takeaways from San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch's pre-draft press conference.

Grant Cohn

by

Daniners

49ers Seven-Round Mock Draft

Here are the picks and trades the 49ers most likely will make in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Grant Cohn

by

Daniners