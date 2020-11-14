Prop bets for 49ers-Saints game

Earlier today, we looked at the point spread and total for the 49ers-Saints Week 10 contest, and now we will examine the best prop bet angles for the game.

Will SF score on first possession - YES (+200)

I love this one. Professional poker players make a living by understanding, and exploiting, "pot odds." For instance, if they're going to make a call in which they only have a 40% win chance, but the pot is so big that if they do win the hand they'll win 800% profit, they make that call. "Pot odds" suggest it's worth it. Even though they only had a 40% chance of winning - it's worth the risk - and if they make those moves over the course of a career, they'll be profitable.

This bet presents great "pot odds." The 49ers have scored on their opening drives 56% of the time (5-of-9) and the Saints have allowed opponents to score on their first drive 62.5% of the time (5-of-8). So in other words, math and history tell us there is a greater than 50% chance of this happening Sunday, yet we are getting 2-to-1 odds. You won't find deals like this on Black Friday.

Making this bet sweeter is the fact that Kyle Shanahan, a master at scripting opening drives, has had extra time to prepare. Furthermore, the game is in a dome and the 49ers have one of the best kickers in the game (Robbie Gould) ready to deliver a 50+ yard field goal if necessary.

Point total between 41-50 (+200) & point total between 51-60 (+260)

These bets are contradictory. But because of the favorable odds, you'll profit as long as the score lands between 41-60 assuming you bet equal amounts on each. For instance, if you bet $100 on each and the score lands 41-50, you'll be up $100. If you bet $100 on each and the score hits between 51-60, the you'll be up $160.

With Las Vegas setting the total at 49, oddsmakers would have to be wrong by more than a touchdown for you to lose both bets and not cash. The 49ers have only had two games (Vs. Seattle & New England) not fall within the 41-60 window all season.

Pizza money plays

Below are what I call, "Pizza money" plays. They're not official plays. They're for bettors who want to exchange a few dollars for a thrill.

Jordan Reed at least 2 TD +2500

Taysom Hill at least 2 TD +3300

Emmanuel Sanders to have at least 150+ receiving yards and 2 TD +6800

Brandon Aiyuk to have 150+ receiving yards and 2 TD +20100