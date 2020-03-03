Ranking 49ers Top Three Position Groups

2019 was a special run by the San Francisco 49ers that was capped off with an appearance in Super Bowl LIV. Although they ended up falling short of the ultimate prize, it does not takeaway what this team accomplished.

The 49ers now have something to build upon and fuel them for the 2020 season. San Francisco would not have gone as far as they did without the complimentary style of football they played last season. Each and every position group had their moments in 2019, be it good or bad.

However, there were some position groups that stood out as the most consistent and productive than others. The question is: which position proved to be the best on the team?

I ranked the 49ers top three position groups from 2019 going into the offseason.

3.) Running Back

The most consistent position group of the 49ers in 2019 were the running backs. It never mattered who was running the rock, the 49ers were able to trot out anyone and have ample success. It started off with Matt Breida running wild, then it was Tevin Coleman who had his shine. Once Raheem Mostert got his shot, there was no debate as to who was the best running back.

Even Jeff Wilson Jr. demonstrated some capability to fill in. Having three players who rushed for over 500 yards is usually a good sign that the position is stacked with talent. These three players combined for 64 plays of 10+ yards rushing that racked up 1,218 yards and 13 touchdowns. Each one of these running backs were capable of gashing a defense and potentially taking any carry to the house.

You could also throw in fullback Kyle Juszczyk into this mix who played a major role in the success of the running game. His execution with all of the blocks and fakes he does so well aids to the ground attack. 2020 should be another season where these running backs all excel to make this offense one of the most dangerous in the league.

2.) Linebacker

For the first time since 2014, the 49ers have a dominating group of linebackers. Being able to follow up the likes of Patrick Willis and NaVorro Bowman seemed like a long shot. But the 49ers were able to get the position back on track and at an elite level. Fred Warner is by far the clear-cut best player in the group. In the second half of the season, he was playing at an All-Pro level. I would even wager that he comes an official All-Pro in 2020.

Along with Warner is Kwon Alexander. Pairing the two up was a brilliant idea by the Niners brass. These two turned into one of the best coverage linebackers in the game. Their athleticism, play-recognition and speed equates to the ideal linebacker. As great as these two were last season, they wouldn't be a top position on the team alone.

The emergence of Dre Greenlaw sealed this positions rank and maybe even the future. The guy is an absolute stud. He runs the field like a human heat-seeking missile. Greenlaw's traits are similar to that of Warner and Alexander. It's why he was also one of the better coverage linebackers in the game as well. Having three stout players at the position makes it a comfortable situation for the 49ers in 2020.

1.) Defensive Line

There was really no other position group that impacted the 2019 San Francisco 49ers more than the defensive line. DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead had been the only two recognizable names on the line. Buckner was wrecking havoc, while Armstead was still hitting his stride. The defensive line needed help desperately and they got it in the form of Dee Ford and Nick Bosa.

These two players changed the whole dynamic. The defense of the 49ers were able to put up historic numbers in the first eight games of the season by holding quarterbacks to under 100 net passing yards. These guys were just battering quarterbacks and giving them nightmares. Their production is clearly a standout, but it was more than that.

The presence alone of Bosa and Ford did wonders for the defense. It allowed Buckner to no longer be the focus of double teams and chips. It allowed Armstead to finally emerge as the destructive player that he is. Let's not forget that the secondary was able to cover adequately since they didn't have to cover for longer than five seconds.

Outside of poor production in December due to injury, this group was phenomenal all season long. 2020 should spell another season of dominating football from this group. However, the 49ers will have to lock in Armstead first as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in a few weeks. The desire to retain him is there and the 49ers would be wise to keep him in their ranks.