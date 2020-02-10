Report: 49ers Hire Tony Oden as Their new Secondary Coach

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly filled their vacant secondary coach position by hiring Tony Oden per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Oden's hiring comes rather quickly following the departure of former secondary coach Joe Woods, who was hired by the Cleveland Browns to become their new defensive coordinator.

With Woods taking off for Cleveland, there was a bunch of speculation as who the 49ers would look to replace him. Kris Richard, who was the passing game coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, was thought to be a good fit because he comes from the same Seattle system as Robert Saleh.

The 46-year old Oden gets the nod, but is no stranger to the 49ers. He once worked with Saleh back in 2005 with the Houston Texans. Though not as recent, there still is a history to help get Oden up to speed when the players return for OTAs.

Oden has spent time with the New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions and most recently the Miami Dolphins.

He will have big shoes to fill with Woods gone since he was able to get the 49ers secondary from bottom feeders to top of the line coverage guys after just one season with the team.