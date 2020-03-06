All49ers
Report: 49ers are Shopping WR Marquise Goodwin

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network has reported that the San Francisco 49ers have dabbled in trade talks regarding wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.

At the NFL scouting combine last week, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reported that the 49ers could trade Goodwin this offseason. Although Shanahan wouldn't delve too hard into the subject, he did say that "We wouldn't release Marquise. He's too valuable,

I know he fell out of the rotation last year, then he had an injury (and) wanted to go on IR so he could get it cleaned up. I think it is right now. I haven't seen him for a while. Marquise is a guy who can play in this league. If he's on this team, he's going to be competing with that group and, if not, I feel pretty confident another team would want him ... So we'll have him come back and compete, and if that doesn't work out we could always possibly trade him."

Goodwin being shopped around should not come as a shock and it's exactly how Shanahan said. He fell out of favor. Goodwin wasn't even apart of the rotation anymore. Instead, he was being used a gunner on special teams. 

The fact that they viewed his speed as better use for that than as a receiver was telling.

San Francisco's offense really lacked a deep threat receiver since Goodwin wasn't able to do much. He is due roughly over $10 million the next two years, which is a number the 49ers are not comfortable with.

It will be interesting to see if a team ends up taking him on and to see what the 49ers can get back in a deal. They desperately need more draft capital, which I would guess is what they are after in shopping Goodwin.

