All49ers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Richard Sherman Reveals he Voted Against New CBA Proposal

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Could a 17-game regular season truly come to fruition in the NFL next year?

The NFLPA conducted a vote last night on whether or not the new CBA proposal will be approved with all 32 player representatives. The player reps voted 17-14 with one abstaining to move the CBA vote to all players.

Some of the player reps have taken to twitter to shed light on where their vote went. One of their players was San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who revealed he voted against the new CBA proposal along with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Sherman's vote against the proposal does not come as a surprise as he has been vocal on social media about his disdain for the proposal ever since it's announcement. The added regular season game has not appealed to any known veteran player. The rigorous 16-game season already puts a strain on these players as it. 

Adding another regular season game to the season would only appeal to low-ceiling players since they won't be in the league for long. Or at least, that is how the CBA proposal is coming off. 

Sherman and Rodgers were not the only player reps to take to the twitter streets to reveal their vote. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey posted a video on his thoughts about the proposal.  “I vote no. Our NFLPA, the dudes at the top, the leaders, that’s f’ing bs. F that. They’re not looking out for the best of the players. If y’all want my vote, the Pouncey twins vote no.”

The next step will now involve every player in the league, which will make the outcome to this proposal significant. Will there be a 17-game NFL regular season in the future?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers' Draft Spot Puts Them in Precarious Situation

One of the limited downsides of the 49ers making the Super Bowl is that they will be picking 31st overall in the first round of the NFL draft in Las Vegas. It is a complete role reversal from last years draft where the 49ers were picking second overall.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Three Positions 49ers Should Key in on at NFL Scouting Combine

With a very limited salary cap space, the San Francisco 49ers will need to bolster their team through the draft. It all starts this week at the NFL scouting combine.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

TD26

Kyle Shanahan Advocates 49ers Scrimmage in Cabo

Head coach Kyle Shanahan has spent the last couple of weeks in vacation mode following the conclusion of the 2019 season. It was much needed rest and recovery after a long and draining season.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Shanahan on Deebo Samuel: "The moment was never too big for him"

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had nothing but positive things to say about Deebo Samuel in Indianapolis. "The game was never too big for him. The moment was never too big for him and that’s why he helped us huge this year.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

San Francisco 49ers: Four Free agents to Avoid

With such limited salary cap space, the 49ers will have to look for players they can get on a cheap deal or a player that desires to be on a contender. Some of these players will make for great fits, while others will not benefit the team.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

NFL Scouting Combine 49ers First Step to Succeed in 2020

For the San Francisco 49ers, today begins their first step towards reappearing in the Super Bowl. Accomplishing such a feat will require a strong offseason to keep the team trending upwards.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

PWillis Is a HOF

PFF Names Jimmie Ward as 49ers’ Most Improved Player

When healthy and playing his natural position, Jimmie Ward showed that he can be a versatile safety that can play in the box or play single-high with phenomenal range.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

by

PWillis Is a HOF

What Should the 49ers do with Pending Free Agent Emmanuel Sanders?

With the offseason now in full swing, every organization has a lot of decisions to make and one of the most difficult ones for the San Francisco 49ers is what to do with Emmanuel Sanders.

Matt Holder

by

HotBoyz

Ranking 49ers' Top Five Games in 2019

The 2019-2020 season was a great one for the 49ers. Yes, it didn’t end with a Super Bowl win, but the season was very exciting and brought Championship-level football back to the Bay Area.

Maverick Pallack

by

PWillis Is a HOF

49ers' Richard Sherman Pushes Back on Newly Proposed CBA

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman who, like many, have taken to social media to voice their push back against the new collective bargaining agreement.

Jose Luis Sanchez III