UDFA Running Back Salvon Ahmed Fits Multiple 49ers' Roster Needs

As the draft came to a close on Saturday, one surprising player left undrafted was Washington running back Salvon Ahmed. Prior to the draft, NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco reported that the 49ers were interested in Ahmed. The 49ers opted not to use one of their few picks on Ahmed, but quickly signed him to a contract as one of the most prized undrafted free agents.

After spending his first two seasons at Washington spelling current Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin, Ahmed became the leadback in 2019, his junior season. That year, Ahmed cracked the 1,000-yard marker (1,020 rushing yards) for the first time. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry and scored 11 touchdowns.

Despite a productive final season with the Huskies, Ahmed went undrafted. And although his jump-cut and acceleration can be lethal, his lack of vision hurts his big-play potential.

Last season against Utah, the best defense Washington played, Ahmed struggled. Utah’s stellar defensive front, led by Bradlee Anae, Leki Fotu and John Penisini (all drafted in 2020), limited Ahmed to just 50 yards on 14 carries.

When Ahmed does find space, he is deadly. His hesitation move, acceleration and low-to-the-ground running style make him hard to touch. He eclipsed 100 yards in a game four times in 2019 and demonstrated his explosiveness with an 89-yard run against USC.

Standing in Ahmed’s way on the running back depth chart are Tevin Coleman, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Jerick McKinnon. The four all seem to have their roles carved out and, barring injury, should be locks to make the roster. But with the loss of Matt Breida, the 49ers have a small vacancy.

Ahmed has the potential and tools to eventually succeed in a limited role as a running back, but his best path to the NFL is through special teams. Fortunately for Ahmed, the 49ers have a need on special teams for a second returner that lead-blocks for Richie James on kicks.

The role was previously held by both Breida and Mostert. Yet, Breida is now in Miami and Mostert, although extremely valuable on special teams, is destined for a diminished role due to his increased offensive importance.

This opens up an avenue for Ahmed to make the team. Ahmed’s average of 25 yards on 20 returns in college aren’t enough to replace Richie James as the starting returner. Yet, considering his ball-carrying, open-field speed and blocking, you have a capable second kick-returner that would make a great lead-blocker for James.

When it comes down to the final few spots on the roster, Ahmed’s special-teams ability could position him above others on the bubble. As we learned with Mostert, a running back can use special teams not only to make a roster, but to be active on game day and earn carries. Whether it be from the sideline or the practice squad, a further learning of the position would go a long way toward getting Ahmed on the field.