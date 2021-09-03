49ers Season-Long Betting Options

If you're looking to lay down money on the 49ers this season, here are some interesting bets to consider.

49ers +1600 to win the Super Bowl

The 49ers opened at +1800 (18-to-1) odds to win the Super Bowl and bettors have apparently liked their offseason as a San Francisco futures ticket can be found for anywhere between +1100 and +1600 according to Oddsshark.com. For comparison sake, the betting favorite is Kansas City which pays between +400 and +525.

Always shop around for the best number, but if you can find a 49ers ticket for +1600, you should feel pretty good about it. Green Bay (+1200) and Tampa Bay (+650) are probably San Francisco’s biggest hurdles to a sixth Lombardi trophy.

The 49ers have a much softer schedule than the Packers and Bucs thanks to their disappointing finish last season and the team appears to be healthy, unlike the Packers who have already sustained injuries to key players such as Devin Funchess and David Bakhtiari.

Remember, if the 49ers make the NFC championship game or Super Bowl, you can hedge your bet and still end up with profit even if the 49ers don't win the super bowl.

Verdict: I like it.

Garoppolo (+8000) or Lance (+10000) win NFL MVP

The 49ers two-headed quarterback monster has long-shot odds to win the NFL MVP award. As a whole, the pass defenses the 49ers face this season are extremely soft. However, with both men stealing playing time from each other, the only way to get good value on this bet would be if one of them got hurt early in the season.

Verdict: Staying Away

Lance (+450) wins Offensive Rookie of the Year

This one is slightly more tempting than the Lance MVP bet, but I still don’t like it because Lance is splitting time when other rookie offensive quarterbacks such as Trevor Lawrence (+350) and Mac Jones (+300) will get more playing time. Even Justin Fields (+575) probably has a quicker path to a starting job in Chicago since the Bears schedule is a lot tougher than the 49ers early in the season.

Kyle Pitts at (+975) sure looks juicy.

Verdict: Stay away, but give Pitts a sprinkle

Bosa (+1400) wins Defensive Player of the Year

It’s always scary to put season-long money down on a guy who is injury prone. Bosa is coming off a serious injury but by all accounts will be 100 percent and he’s allegedly looking better than ever.

There are only three players with shorter odds than Bosa to win MVP: Aaron Donald (+450), Myles Garrett (+525), and T.J. Watt (+800).

Verdict: I like it.

Bosa (+800) wins Comeback Player of the Year

I don’t like this one and that may seem odd considering I like the Defensive Player of the Year odds above, but this one pays less and Bosa is competing with offensive players who get way more love from voters for postseason awards.

Consider that this season Bosa is expected to face the following tackles: Penei Sewell (Rookie), David Bakhtiari’s backup, Cam Robinson (61.8 PFF Grade in 2020), Elijah Wilkinson (52.5 PFF Grade in 2020) Jordan Mailata (10 career starts), Andrew Whitworth (39 years old), and Jason Peters (39 years old).

Bosa is up against Dak Prescott (+175), Joe Burrow (+550), Christian McCaffrey (+700), and Saquon Barkley (+575).

Verdict: Staying Away.

Shanahan (+1500) wins Coach of the Year

This is a great spot for Shanahan. He’s in a tough division and coming off a losing season, so a 12-5 record could do the trick here. Who knows Shanahan’s true plans for his two quarterbacks, but switching from Jimmy to Trey at the right point in the season, or a revolutionary two quarterback approach both would endear him to voters.

In case you’re wondering, former 49ers' defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is (+2000) and the most popular choice for bettors at some venues.

Verdict: Throwing some pizza money at it.