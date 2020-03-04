Should the 49ers Exercise Solomon Thomas' Fifth-Year Option?

Attention around the NFL is currently divided between free agency, extensions and the draft. What often goes under the radar in the offseason are the important fifth-year options for former first round picks, and whether the team chooses to exercise them by the May 30th deadline.

If exercised, the team gets to retain their former first-rounder, at a hefty pay-raise, for the following year. If declined, the team essentially erases any commitment beyond the upcoming season. Depending on the player’s production to that point, the option can either be a no-brainer, or a major question.

San Francisco’s initial first-round pick in 2016, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, was an easy yes, while their second first round pick, guard Josh Garnett, was an easy no.

Those decisions were pretty cut-and-dry and there wasn’t much debate around them last offseason, but this year is different. The 49ers’ 2017 first-round pick, defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, once again did not make a leap in production.

It's why he almost assuredly will not have his fifth-year option picked up by the deadline.

In three NFL seasons, Thomas has just six sacks and 16 tackles-for-loss in 46 games played (28 started). Comparatively, 2019 Rookie of the Year defensive lineman Nick Bosa had nine sacks and 16 TFLs. It’s safe to say Thomas has not lived up to the expectations set by his draft position. Add in that the 49ers passed up players like Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Tre'Davious White, T.J. Watt and Marlon Humphrey, and the pick leaves a sour taste.

Yes, it’s safe to say the 49ers likely made a mistake in that draft. No one can go back and change the pick. What can be fixed, however, is Thomas’ career trajectory. A breakout, or even a quality season, can turn him from a bust into a late-bloomer. For reference, Thomas should look no further than 2019 teammates Jimmie Ward and Arik Armstead.

Throughout their first couple seasons, both Ward and Armstead not only struggled with production, they had trouble staying on the field. Breakout seasons by both quickly erased the “bust” labels that followed them. Now they are both entering free agency with teams clamoring for their services.

Just because Ward and Armstead were able to turn their careers around, however, doesn’t mean Thomas can too. He has to find the consistency that has evaded him for his entire three-year career. And even if he does find it, he still has to make sense from a financial standpoint.

Several 49ers, including the 2021 free agents Buckner, George Kittle and K’Waun Williams are due for significant raises. The team will likely try to lock up at least one of those players this offseason to ease some tension. Other potential free agents include Richard Sherman, Jaquiski Tartt and Kyle Juszczyk. Thomas is likely ranked behind all those players on the to-do list.

Like 2016 third overall pick, Charger defensive end Joey Bosa, Thomas was a top-10 pick, meaning his fifth-year option will be an average of the top-10 salaries of his position. Bosa’s option was over $14 million, so Thomas’ will be at least that. That’s a lot for an unproven reserve defensive end.

Add in if the 49ers re-sign Armstead, and it’s unlikely they can afford to direct that much money toward their defensive line without losing other assets. It’s hard to see Thomas’ option being exercised, although he could return via free agency on a much cheaper contract.