Should the 49ers Move Tarvarius Moore Back to Corner?

Failing to address the secondary in the draft was a bold move by the San Francisco 49ers.

Ten of 17 defensive backs are set to play on expiring deals in 2020, including the top four cornerbacks. 2021 will leave the 49ers with a gaping hole at cornerback. Sure, they will likely bring back a player or two, but nothing is guaranteed.

There needs to be a contingency plan for the 49ers in case they are desperate for depth. One move for the 49ers to consider is moving Tarvarius Moore back to corner. He has familiarity at the position, so the transition should not be tough sledding for him.

Plus, Marcell Harris proved a capable starter when Jaquiski Tartt was missing in action last season.

So should the Niners move Moore back to corner?

While the move makes sense, the 49ers definitely should not have him make the switch back. Cornerback is not Moore's natural position, despite him proving he can play it. He wasn't really a solid corner, or at least someone you would trust out there.

Whereas when he plays as a safety, his true position, he shows how well he can play. There are some rough edges that needs to be smoothed down for him when it comes to playing safety, but it is clear that he needs to remain there. It would be foolish for the 49ers to undo all the developmental work Moore built up last season as a safety.

His role as a backup is actually a pivotal one.

First and foremost, Tartt is likely not going to get re-signed following 2020. Or at least I would not count on his retention with the team.

Second, Jimmie Ward could always end up back on the shelf with an injury. Despite having the best season of his career in 2019, he still is an injury prone player. Lets not forget that he started the season on the inactive list due to an injured hand.

By keeping Moore at safety, the 49ers will not have to worry so much there following 2020. Moving him to cornerback is something they could consider if they have no other options, but leaving him at his natural positions benefits the team much more.

Expect the 49ers to have a heavy emphasis in free agency and maybe even the draft in 2021 to round out the cornerback position.