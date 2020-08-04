Signing Dion Jordan Would Help 49ers' DL Depth

Just one day after signing the oft-injured but incredibly skilled veteran tight end Jordan Reed, the 49ers are back in the news, working out a couple risky veterans.

Per Adam Schefter, the 49ers brought in Dion Jordan for a visit Tuesday.

As the 49ers know, you can never have too many first-round defensive linemen, especially ones who are former Oregon Ducks. Jordan, a former Oregon defensive end, was the third pick in the 2013 draft by Miami.

But at this point of his career, Jordan has failed to live up to his draft standing. His production is definitely closer to Solomon Thomas, another No. 3 pick, rather than Arik Armstead, Jordan's collegiate teammate.

Poor performances and numerous suspensions quickly ended his run in Miami. Since then, Jordan has latched on with the Seahawks and Raiders in attempts to resurrect his career, but never became the impact defensive end he was supposed to be.

In five active seasons, Jordan totaled just three starts, 10.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits. And Jordan is not great against the run. He would be a major reclamation project for defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and defensive line coach Kris Kocurek.

But if there are any coaches in the NFL that could get the best from Jordan, it would be Saleh and Kocurek, right?

After six years of countless issues hindering his play, Jordan has yet another chance to revitalize his career. If he stays healthy, and learns from his coaches and teammates he could provide a solid situational pass rusher for an already elite defensive front.

Armstead, Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, DeForest Buckner and D.J. Jones played major roles in one of the league’s best defenses last season. Even reserves Thomas, Damontre Moore, Ronald Blair III, Anthony Zettel and Earl Mitchell made an impact.

So where would Jordan fit in?

The 49ers replaced Buckner with first-round pick Javon Kinlaw and will need healthy seasons from Blair and Jones to help supplement that drop off. And in addition to Buckner, the team moved on from Moore, Zettel and Mitchell.

That leaves just Thomas, free-agent signee Kerry Hyder and a slew of inexperienced role-players as the depth behind the team’s most impactful starters.

Jordan, Ezekiel Ansah, or whichever veteran defensive lineman the 49ers decide to sign, would likely sign a team-friendly deal. The 49ers are not looking for another starter, after all. Jordan would provide depth and appealing upside at a rather low-risk and cost.

It’s extremely unlikely he can replicate his collegiate success (29 tackles-for-loss and 14.5 sacks). But the now 30-year old should no longer be shackled to his draft position, anyway.

He’s a different player than he was in 2013. What he can become is a quality reserve pass-rusher who gives high-energy rushes when the starters need breathers.

If he can find the high-motor that he occasionally has been missing, he would add an important weapon to the already lethal pass-rush.

