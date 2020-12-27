The 49ers Should Start Wilson and use Mostert as his Elite Complement in 2021

Raheem Mostert is the best running back on the roster. Unfortunately, injuries limited last season’s postseason hero to just eight games in 2020. He also left three of those early.

There’s an obvious fix to Mostert’s durability concerns. He should remain a key part of the offense, but should no longer be the workhorse.

That’s no knock on Mostert. Only a select few can handle 20-plus carries per game. And the 49ers don’t need him to be Derrick Henry or Dalvin Cook.

Mostert’s burst makes him the best home run hitter San Francisco has seen since Barry Bonds. He still makes a game-changing impact with 8-12 touches. He just isn’t a bell cow back.

In 2021, the 49ers should promote Week 16 hero Jeff Wilson Jr. to lead back, and use the electric Mostert as an elite change-of-pace. This would improve San Francisco’s offensive fluidity, while also reducing the season-long wear on one of its best playmakers.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan uses his rush attack to control the game and open up play action. That role is better suited for Wilson, at least over the course of 16 games.

Wilson does not have Mostert’s speed (does anyone?). But unlike past non-Mostert starting running backs (Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon and Matt Breida) Wilson is versatile and does not limit Shanahan.

He’s solid between the tackles, as a receiver and in pass protection.

The 49ers’ minicamp fourth-stringer has started twice in 2020, and made the most of both opportunities.

In those games, Wilson totaled 29 rushes for 295 yards, three catches for 29 yards, and four touchdowns.

The 20-12 win over Arizona was the latest example. Despite the 49ers being down to their third-string quarterback and quite handcuffed in play-calling, Wilson dominated with a career high 183 yards and 8.32 yards per carry.

There is one concern with Wilson. He has five fumbles in three seasons. But three came in his first four career games. He’s fumbled just twice on his last 147 carries (23 games).

If Wilson can fix this season’s brief lapse in ball security, he would enter next season as the most likely starter.

Wilson is a more traditional starting running back and would soften the defense for Mostert to take over and close out games.

Shanahan should go back to what worked in 2019 by having a more traditional back (Wilson) tire out the defense, so his closer (Mostert) can secure the win with fresh legs and unmatched speed.

En route to the Super Bowl, Coleman was the starter and Mostert was the shutdown reliever. Once in the NFC Championship, Mostert did his best Madison Bumgarner 2014 World Series impression and imposed his will over the Packers.

In 2020, the hope was that Mostert threw a complete game every outing. He was only able to do that a handful of times.

Despite the injuries, Mostert’s importance does not diminish. He could make more of an impact as Wilson’s complement across 16 games.

The 49ers have holes across the roster, but as long as Shanahan complements Wilson with Mostert, they have one less position to worry about this offseason.

