The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 7

Another humiliating loss marked the fourth straight defeat for the 49ers. While the team got swept away in the torrential downpour, I improved my season prediction record to 6-0. Let us check in to the latest "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly."

The 49er secondary is a blessing.

Is the heading misleading to you? I hope not. The 49er secondary is a blessing for the opposing quarterback. Pass interference is the favorite tool at their disposal to help the visiting quarterback. Carson Wentz, who had a terrible turnover and a few more than could have been turnovers, managed to end the game as the winner. The secret to his success was simple. Throw the ball deep. A 49ers defensive back will hug the intended receiver, resulting in a pass interference penalty.

Given the state of the team and available players in the market, the 49ers can not make any big moves to fix it. There is one quick remedy. Ask the supporting staff to play the song "Let it go" from the Disney movie "Frozen" during the practice sessions.

Apart from the PI penalties, there were blown coverages. One mistake allowed Wentz to throw an easy touchdown pass. Nyheim Hines dropped a deep one on another occasion which could have ended in a big play.

Jimmy Garoppolo should not be a starter.

The weather played its part on Sunday night, but that should not be an excuse for the way Garoppolo operated. After a 13-12 close score, he fumbled the ball on 3rd and 5, then Colts scored a touchdown to go up 20-12 with the help of a PI penalty by Jaquiski Tartt. Before fumbling the ball, Garoppolo threw into Bobby Okereke's hands, who could not hold on to it.

After successful drives in the first half, the 49ers had four straight three-and-out drives, excluding the final series. The new trademark failure of the offense is not just on the quarterback, but he is responsible for a large portion of it.

With his record as a starter in the NFL diminishing every game, the idea of high draft picks for Garoppolo is insane.

Trey Lance should not be the starter.

If Garoppolo should not start, the job is Lance to take. It is the most sensible idea right now to use the remaining 11 games of the season. But I do have concerns with the thought process. We all witnessed how Shanahan is going to call plays for the Lance during the Cardinals game.

Given the arrogance of Shanahan, who refused to develop Lance as he should in the first place, it makes me uncomfortable.

Lance should not be the starter if Kyle Shanahan is the head coach of the 49ers. Lance needs a coach who is willing to support the young quarterback. The way Shanahan handled the whole fiasco around the quarterback situation proves his inability as a head coach to develop a quarterback.

There is nothing special about special teams.

Joey Slye kicked a 56-yard field goal in the sluggish underfoot conditions. Still, he missed an extra point after the early 49ers' touchdown. The error forced the 49ers to go for a 2 point attempt after scoring a touchdown trailing 12-20. The kicks would not have changed the game's outcome, but the special teams have made no extraordinary contribution to raise the struggling offense.

Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch must go.

The regime is an utter failure now. The team is struggling to make it to the playoffs. Another losing season is looming on the horizon. The front office made draft picks who are not actively not contributing to the team this year.

There is no clear plan to develop Trey Lance. The questions remain on other draft picks. 2019 should not be a jail-free card for this front office anymore. There are good coaches available to take over this team.

The team needs a fresh start, and Shanahan is not capable of doing it.