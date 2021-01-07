The 49ers and DJ Jones Should Part Ways

It's best for both parties to move on.

Here are the facts:

1) D.J. Jones is scheduled to become a free agent once the new league year starts on Wednesday, March 17.

2) On Tuesday, January 5, Jones tweeted, “Know your worth.”

It is unclear whether or not Jones’ tweet was related to his upcoming free agency. However, it’s worth noting that Jones has deleted the tweet since. Though deleted, the tweet was captured by members of 49ers Twitter.

This is pure speculation, but it seems fitting that this tweet relates to possible contract negotiations.

Jones is coming off the best season of his four-year career. Per Pro Football Reference, He set career highs in games played (14), sacks (3.0), quarterback hits (3), and tackles for loss (7).

Jones is a stout defensive lineman with a quick twitch and burst. That twitch and burst allow him to be disruptive at and behind the scrimmage line on both run and pass plays.

He is the type of defensive lineman any team would love to feature in its rotation. I’m sure the 49ers would love to bring back Jones as well. The problem is that they’re working with a tight cap and, as mentioned in his tweet, Jones knows his worth.

Here is why it’s best for both sides to part ways:

Why the 49ers should move on from Jones:

The 49ers got tremendous value out of Jones, whom they selected in the sixth round (198th overall) of the 2017 NFL draft. Anytime a sixth-round pick plays out their entire four-year rookie contract, that usually means they made a good name for themselves. That’s exactly what Jones has done.

Over the last four years, Jones has played in 44 games (starting in 29) and has accumulated 70 tackles, five sacks, six quarterback hits, and 13 tackles for loss (source: Pro Football Reference).

The production is there. However, the 49ers likely know they have several defensive tackles waiting in the wings, making Jones expendable.

Cheaper Options

Names such as Kevin Givens, Kentavius Street, and Darrion Daniels come to mind.

Givens, who signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019, is scheduled to make $780,000 next season. Givens played in 13 games this past year and picked up a sack, three quarterback hits, and five tackles for loss. The promise Givens has shown is the main reason Jones is expendable.

Street, a fourth-round draft pick in 2018, is scheduled to make just over $1,000,000. That’s a little pricey compared to his peers, and the 49ers could save $850,000 by cutting him. I don’t see that happening, as Street played exceptionally well the last two games of the regular season.

Daniels, an undrafted free agent signing this past season, is scheduled to make the same amount of money as Givens. Daniels was on the practice squad most of the season but played in four of the team’s final six games.

With Javon Kinlaw, Givens, Street, and Daniels all under contract, it’d be foolish to pay Jones his worth, whatever he feels that is. The team has a proven track record of finding defensive lineman deep in the draft or even after the draft. Paying a rotational defensive tackle anything more than what Givens, Street, and Daniels are making would not be wise.

Especially considering Givens and Street were playing nearly as much as Jones.

2020 snap counts, per Pro Football Focus:

Jones: 420

Givens: 387

Street: 380

Injury concerns

To his credit, Jones played in 14 games this season after going on season-ending Injured Reserve last year with an ankle injury. However, he has played more than 11 games in a season only once throughout his career. For a team that battled a ton of injuries in 2020, they should be mindful of the injury histories and durability concerns regarding the players they hope to sign.

Prioritizing other positions on the defensive line

Instead of re-signing Jones, the 49ers should spend that money on players such as Dion Jordan and Jordan Willis. Jordan and Willis both had their moments as a situational pass rusher and will be cheap to retain. There is depth on the interior of the defensive line; there is no depth along the edges.

Why DJ Jones should move on from the 49ers:

Money, money, and money.

As a sixth-round pick, Jones hasn’t made a lot of dough.

He’s gradually seen his salary go up over each of the last four years.

2017: $501,967

2018: $591,967

2019: $681,967

2020: $861,979

*All salary cap numbers come from Over The Cap*

His statistical production suggests that he’s more of a rotational defensive lineman than an every-down player, but he’s been on a team with a ton of talent across the defensive line. That could be a good selling point for Jones when talking to potential buyers. He’s had to share lots of snaps because of the other worthy players around him. With more snaps, his production likely goes up.

The fact that he was a starter, before getting hurt, on the 2019 49ers’ defense may drive up his value even more.

Jones is a good interior defensive lineman whom the 49ers don’t need. He should look out for himself and get as much money as possible on the open market. If that doesn’t work out, I’m sure the 49ers would love to bring him back on a team-friendly deal.

