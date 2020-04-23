All49ers
Three Teams who might want to Acquire the 13th Pick from the 49ers

Marco Martinez

49ers general manager John Lynch was clear earlier this week about his plans for the 13th and 31st picks in the NFL Draft. He said he "hopes" to trade down unless one of the six foundational players he likes are on the board. Unfortunately, those six players probably won't fall into Lynch's lap. And Lynch and Co. need draft capital, as they have no picks between Rounds 1 and 5.

What teams might want to move up to 13, and what could the 49ers get in return? Teams looking to add an offensive tackle, wide receiver, or potentially a quarterback who falls to 13 could be looking to move up. 

1. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins own the 5th, 18th, and 26th picks. They probably will look to find their franchise quarterback at pick 5. If the Dolphins land a quarterback with the 5th pick, they will need to find someone to protect him. 

There are five offensive tackles that could go within the top 15, meaning the Dolphins could trade up to find their tackle at 13. Now, if the Dolphins take their tackle at 5, they could trade up to 13 for a quarterback that falls, potentially Tua Tagovailoa due to injury concerns, or Jordan Love who they have met with. 

The Dolphins probably would offer the 49ers picks 18 and 70 for the 13th pick. But John Lynch might tell Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier that his offer doesn't meet the worth of the 13 overall pick according to the trade value chart. Lynch would probably ask for the 18th pick and 56th pick while adding a 6th or 7th to make the trade even in terms of value. 

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Rumor says the Eagles want to trade up in the draft for one of the top-three receivers. This would finally give Carson Wentz a weapon on the outside instead of a bunch of practice-squad receivers. The Eagles could target Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, or Henry Ruggs to help their franchise quarterback. 

Howie Roseman would have to give up more than he wants, but that's the harsh reality of trading up. The 49ers probably would ask for the 21st and 53rd picks to trade back with the Eagles. 

3. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota has a few big needs. They just traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs. They lost cornerback Trae Waynes in free agency. And their offensive line is terrible. 

They could possibly take on of the top three receivers to pair with Adam Thielen. Or they could take CJ Henderson to fill a need at corner. Or they could add a tackle to keep Kirk Cousins off his back. 

Who knows, the Vikings might see Cousins' replacement at 13. They would have to give up some capital and the 49ers would definitely welcome it. Vikings would give up the 22nd, 58th plus the 105th overall picks to trade up to 13 and land their guy. 

