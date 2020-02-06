All49ers
Travis Kelce Takes Shot at 49ers' Dee Ford During Super Bowl Parade

Jose Luis Sanchez III

The celebrations have not ceased for the Kansas City Chiefs since defeating the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night in Super Bowl LIV. 

While the 49ers spent this morning cleaning out their locker room, the Chiefs spent it enjoying their Super Bowl parade along with a rally. During that rally, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took a shot at former teammate and 49ers edge rusher Dee Ford.

“How about my dog, 5-5, and he ain’t offsides, motherf—–g Frank Clark,” Shouted Kelce.

During the 2018 AFC championship game, the Chiefs had a chance at closing out the game against the New England Patriots. However, Ford would jump offsides at a pivotal moment in the game that would end up erasing a game-clinching interception for the Chiefs.

That erased interception would be Kansas City's last shot at sealing the deal as the Patriots would drive the field for the score in overtime to advance to the Super Bowl. Ford became one of the hottest topics of discussion for that penalty as he essentially cost his team a Super Bowl appearance.

Clearly, the mistake still lives in the head of Travis Kelce, and perhaps some of the other Chiefs players who were in that game a year ago.

Kelce was not the only one to take a shot at Ford around this time as Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was also outspoken about him during the week leading up to Super Bowl LIV. In the end, the Chiefs were able to back up their talk as they are the ones celebrating with a parade, while the 49ers sulk.

